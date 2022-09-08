Emmy Party Preview 2022: All the Red-Carpet Events and Celebrations Around TV’s Big Night

If the list of hot-ticket Emmy parties seems a bit shorter than before we all got knocked for a loop by the pandemic, that’s because it is. But as Hollywood continues to go live and big as awards season gets geared up to roll for six months from the Emmys on Sept. 12 all the way to the Oscars on March 12, there are definitely some seriously good parties happening from now through Monday.

Make sure you are on the guest list, for these are all invite-only, guest-list affairs. Don’t expect to get through the doors without a vaccination card or a negative test, as that part of partygoing is still firmly in place.

Doris Bergman’s Twelfth Annual Luxury Lounge and Luncheon Celebrating Emmy Season

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, Hollywood

Thursday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Doris Bergman’s longtime home for her luxury lounge is no more (the Fig & Olive has gone the way of the dodo, perhaps because of the ant problem), so she has shifted her annual swag bash to Hollywood’s L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele. The setting is similar, aa lunch is served inside and the fun happens on the back patio, where everyone from designer Sue Wong to Dulce Vida Tequila and The Marijuana Factory await fans of Bergman’s relaxed afternoon party. If past years prove similar, you’ll see “Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter, Emmy and Oscar nominee Bruce Dern and a slew of other familiar faces making the scene.

eBay & GBK Brand Bar Luxury Lounge in Honor of the 2022 Emmys

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Beverly Hills

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Joining once again with eBay, the GBK Luxury Lounge is back at the Beverly Wilshire for a garden party to remember. For all the years Gavin Keilly has been hosting his lounges, the A-list crowd always turns out, with Viola Davis, Regina King and Rachel Brosnahan as particular fans. Nominees and presenters can take home over $50,000 worth of luxurious goods, beginning with eBay’s high-end watches, purses and jewelry, and including trips to Africa, Turks and Caicos, Fiji and the Dominican Republic. All that and more to fill the legendary GBK “body bag of swag,” with a party vibe led by an in-the-groove DJ.

Debbie Durkin Presents the EcoLuxe “Endless Summer Festival” in Honor of the Primetime Emmys

Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills

Friday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fans of the annual EcoLuxe party will find designer handbags from Luxmary, trips to Casa de Campo Resort & Villas and the BSW Nation Village, where cannabis and VR experiences go hand in hand. “Hacks” nominees Christopher McDonald and Harriet Sansom Harris should be stopping by, along with “Lovecraft Country” star Janeshia Adams-Ginyard and lots of other animal lovers, as the spcaLA is the charity partner of this EcoLuxe luxury experience and that just might mean puppies!

CAA Emmy Nominees Party

The Rose Café, Venice

Friday, Sept. 9, evening

CAA’s stable heads to the beach to toast all of the company’s 2022 nominees, along with their agents.

UTA Emmy Nominees Party

Waldorf Astoria, Beverly Hills

Friday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m.

Great views from the Waldorf Astoria’s The Rooftop by JG provides a perfect backdrop for the United Talent Agency’s celebration of the company’s nominees, hosted by Kenan Thompson. He’ll be hosting a bit bigger gig on Monday, as he’s the man tapped to be the solo Emmy Awards host this year.

Performers Nominee Reception

Television Academy, NoHo

Friday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.

This annual gathering of the nominated Prime Time Emmy actors in all categories is a great excuse for the Television Academy to have a glittery bash before their even bigger awards show. Even more impressive is how they pull off taking a huge group photo, too. Expect nominees ranging from Christina Ricci and Himesh Patel to Sebastian Stan, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Melanie Lynskey and many more at this celebration sponsored by Justin Vineyards, Ketel One Vodka and other high-end brands.

DPA Pre-Awards Gift Suite 2022

Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Brentwood

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DPA’s annual gift suite takes celebs to the Luxe Sunset Hotel, where expected 2022 nominees like Steve Zahn, Alex Borstein, Chris McDonald and Cherien Dabis can scoop up everything from Jacob Madani handcrafted footwear and bags, Heather Marie Designs hats, Fallen Stars diamond jewelry and more. There will be trips to Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts and Bali Soori beach resort, as well as beauty products galore. There’s even the chance to get a body scan via Hypnomagnetism, which tells you just what’s going on inside.

BAFTA TV Tea Party

The Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills

Saturday, Sept 10, 2 p.m.

The annual BAFTA TV Tea Party is a highlight of every Emmy weekend, this time making the Maybourne Beverly Hills the place to be to sip actual tea, eat finger sandwiches and watch the swirl of very famous faces who love all things British. The “Ted Lasso” contingent from across the pond is expected, including Phil Dunster and nominee Toheeb Jimoh, as well as 12-time Emmy nominee Tony Shaloub (he’s won four, hoping for five on Monday evening) and other 2022 nominees like Amy Poehler, Andrew Garfield, John Turturro and Alex Borstein.

Paramount Emmy Party

Catch Steak, Los Angeles

Saturday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

Paramount’s got the whole gang headed to Catch Steak to toast their nominees, coming from CBS and MTV, Nickelodeon, BET+, Paramount+ and Showtime. Actors, producers, directors, writers and execs will be out in force, with the “Yellowjackets” crowd very likely to be dazzlingly dressed and bejeweled. Trevor Noah, Phil Keoghan, Stacy Sher and Juno Temple are just some of the people it will be easy to recognize in the crush.

AMC Networks Emmy Brunch

Ysabel, West Hollywood

Sunday, Sept 11, 12 p.m.

AMC Networks will be brunching with their nominees (and friends) and having one more toast to the finale of “Better Call Saul,” which scored seven nominations. Look for Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, along with BBC America’s favorite murdering spies, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, nominated once again for “Killing Eve.” And SundanceTV’s two nominees are likely to join the party, with Patricia Clarkson and Brendan Gleeson in the mix for “State of the Union.”

Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala

Undisclosed Beverly Hills location

Sunday, Sept. 11, 12:30 p.m.

The Creative Coalition’s annual gala honors a collection of familiar faces that spend time giving back in one way or another. Honorees this year include James Cromwell, Colman Domingo, Samantha Hanratty, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Melissa Rauch, Paul Scheer, Jamie Denbo and Cheryl Hines. Tim Daly, president of the Creative Coalition, reminds everyone that the focus of the organization is to protect and advance the arts, which is where the proceeds of the gala will go.

Bustle Magazine Celebrates Hannah Einbinder

Grandmaster Flash, Hollywood

Sunday, Sept. 11, 5:30 p.m.

Nominee Hannah Einbinder from “Hacks” is having her first big Hollywood moment and Bustle Magazine is helping her rejoice over making it big with a cocktail party at hotspot Grandmaster Flash. She’s the mag’s cover gal, so expect her co-stars including the incomparable Jean Smart to be along for the fete.

MPTF’s Annual “Evening Before”

Century Park, Century City

Sunday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m.

For the 16th annual “Evening Before,” the Hollywood crowd forms to have a low-key night and help raise monies for the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF). Every year, this A-list bash supports the MPTF’s retirement facility in Woodland Hills as well as the org’s other programs designed to help people in the industry that are in need.

74th Prime Time Emmy Awards Governors Gala

L.A. Live Event Deck, DTLA

Monday, Sept. 12, immediately after the ceremonies

The Television Academy’s Governors Gala happens right after the show as thousands of attendees make their way to the party from the Microsoft Theater. Winners are all likely to make this scene, for it is there that they get the nameplate affixed to their statues, which cements their victories.

The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards Party

Otium, DTLA

Monday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

The Walt Disney Company returns to Otium, Chef Timothy Hollingsworth’s place, to let down their communal hair after the awards show concludes. With 147 nominations across all their brands and studios, there’s bound to be loads of gold in hand; and loads of very familiar faces in the scrum that’s bound to spill out onto the lawn overlooking the Broad. We’re expecting to see Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selina Gomez, Michael Keaton, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and maybe even Norman Lear in the crowd, for after all, you might as well party when you’re 100 years old and still getting Emmy accolades, right?

Apple TV+ Emmy Party

Mother Wolf, Hollywood

Monday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

The “Ted Lasso” train is sure to roll into the Apple TV+ after party, along with other the streamer’s other top stars, like Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, Jon Hamm, Stanley Tucci and Jon Stewart. After grabbing 52 nominations, relative newcomer Apple TV+ has a lot of rejoicing to do.

HBO/HBO Max Post-Emmy Awards Reception

San Vicente Bungalows, West Hollywood

Monday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

HBO/HBO Max seems to have downsized in 2022, leaving their traditional post-party space at the Pacific Design Center behind in favor of the exclusive San Vincente Bungalows. This when the combined companies garnered 140 nominations in 2022, as “Succession,” “Hacks” and “White Lotus” helped power the networks to an impressive showing. We’re hoping Jennifer Coolidge is holding a statue when she arrives, because it’s about time.

Netflix Emmy Awards 2022 Nominees Celebration

Milk Studios, Los Angeles

Monday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

Netflix returns to Milk Studios to help all their nominees let down their hair once the stress of the Emmy Awards is over. Look for Ted Sarandos to be at the center of attention, with over 100 nominations helping get the dancing going. Stars from “Ozark,” “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and “Inventing Anna” (with Julia Garner doing an impressive double dip this year) are sure to cause a limo-jam on Cahuenga by 9 p.m.