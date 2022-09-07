Ariana DeBose, Mariska Hargitay and Kerry Washington Among First Wave of 74th Emmy Presenters

The stars will be out to help decorate TV’s biggest night, as the Primetime Emmy Awards shape up their lineup for the telecast on Monday, Sept. 12, to be broadcast on both NBC and Peacock.

After an eventful two-night Creative Arts Emmys this past weekend (in which no major show pulled off a major sweep, setting the stage for what might be an unpredictable Primetime night), the first wave of luminaries slated to hand out awards are past Emmy winners such as Mariska Hargitay, Kerry Washington, Amy Poehler, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.

Presenters will also include talent nominated that very evening, including “Only Murders in the Building” star/producer Selena Gomez, “Hacks” stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, along with “Squid Game” actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon.

“Succession” led the 2022 Emmy nominations with 25 nods. “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” were not far behind with 20.

See the full list of presenters below (with more names expected to be announced closer to showtime):

The 74th Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8/7c on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

Will Arnett (“Murderville”)

Angela Bassett (“9-1-1”; “American Horror Story”)

Vanessa Bayer (“I Love That for You”)

Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”)

Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”, “West Side Story”)

Taye Diggs (“All American”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”)

Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: Organized Crime”)

Seth Meyers (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”)

Amy Poehler (“Lucy and Desi” director)

Molly Shannon (“I Love That for You”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Kerry Washington (“Scandal”, executive producer, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’

and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’”)

Natalie Zea (“La Brea”, “Justified”)