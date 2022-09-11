The Primetime Emmy Awards are coming, but this year you can leave the brooms at home.
True, the Emmys are coming off two consecutive years of sweeps. In 2020, the final season of “Schitt’s Creek” won all four comedy acting categories plus writing, directing and Outstanding Comedy Series, the first series to ever go 7-for-7 in its field. And last year, “The Crown” did the same thing in the drama-series categories, becoming the first drama to ever sweep all its top categories.
Especially in recent years, voters in the Television Academy have shown a curious tunnel vision in their choices, giving nominations and awards to the same shows over and over. This year’s nominations were no exception, with HBO’s “Succession” landing a record 14 acting nominations and shows like Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s “The White Lotus” also piling up the noms.
But when it comes to the awards that’ll be handed out this Monday night, genre sweeps are impossible because there’s not a single drama, comedy or limited series nominated in all seven top categories. “Succession,” the odds-on favorite in drama, is missing a lead actress nomination; “Ted Lasso,” the reigning champ in comedy, is similarly missing lead actress; and “The White Lotus,” the most honored limited series, only has acting contenders in the supporting categories.
So voters will have no choice but to spread the love this year. As a result, “Succession” could find itself in a battle with Netflix’s Korean sensation “Squid Game,” “Ted Lasso” will be up against the formidable first-year comedies “Abbott Elementary” from ABC and “Only Murders in the Building” from Hulu — while “The White Lotus” can’t sweep aside Hulu’s “Dopesick.”
Here are our best guesses as to which shows and people will emerge triumphant on Emmy night, with the caveat that the Emmys almost always throw in a handful of real surprises.
