Final 2022 Emmy Predictions in All 25 Categories (Photos)

Our take on the showdowns in Drama, Comedy, Limited Series and more

| September 11, 2022 @ 2:24 PM
Quinta Brunson in "Abbott Elementary"

Quinta Brunson in "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

emmy predictions
Netflix/HBO/ABC/Apple TV+

The Primetime Emmy Awards are coming, but this year you can leave the brooms at home.

 

True, the Emmys are coming off two consecutive years of sweeps. In 2020, the final season of “Schitt’s Creek” won all four comedy acting categories plus writing, directing and Outstanding Comedy Series, the first series to ever go 7-for-7 in its field. And last year, “The Crown” did the same thing in the drama-series categories, becoming the first drama to ever sweep all its top categories.

 

Especially in recent years, voters in the Television Academy have shown a curious tunnel vision in their choices, giving nominations and awards to the same shows over and over. This year’s nominations were no exception, with HBO’s “Succession” landing a record 14 acting nominations and shows like Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s “The White Lotus” also piling up the noms.

 

But when it comes to the awards that’ll be handed out this Monday night, genre sweeps are impossible because there’s not a single drama, comedy or limited series nominated in all seven top categories. “Succession,” the odds-on favorite in drama, is missing a lead actress nomination; “Ted Lasso,” the reigning champ in comedy, is similarly missing lead actress; and “The White Lotus,” the most honored limited series, only has acting contenders in the supporting categories.

 

So voters will have no choice but to spread the love this year. As a result, “Succession” could find itself in a battle with Netflix’s Korean sensation “Squid Game,” “Ted Lasso” will be up against the formidable first-year comedies “Abbott Elementary” from ABC and “Only Murders in the Building” from Hulu — while “The White Lotus” can’t sweep aside Hulu’s “Dopesick.”

 

Here are our best guesses as to which shows and people will emerge triumphant on Emmy night, with the caveat that the Emmys almost always throw in a handful of real surprises.

 

And click over for our analysis for each category.

Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

 

Nominees:

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”   

“What We Do in the Shadows”

 

Predicted Winner: "Ted Lasso"

ted-lasso-season-2-jason-sudeikis
Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

 

Nominees:

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”  

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”  

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

 

Predicted Winner: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

 

Nominees:

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbot Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

 

Predicted Winner: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
Photographed by Steve Schofield for TheWrap

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

 

Nominees:

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”      

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”    

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

 

Predicted Winner: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

 

Nominees:

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso"

 

Predicted Winner: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

barry-season-3-episode-6-bill-hader
HBO

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

 

Nominees:

“Atlanta” – “New Jazz,” Hiro Murai

“Barry” – “710N,” Bill Hader

“Hacks” – “There Will Be Blood,” Lucia Aniello 

“The Ms. Pat Show” – “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day,” Mary Lou Belli

“Only Murders in the Building” – “The Boy from 6B,” Cherien Dabis

“Only Murders in the Building” – “True Crime,” Jamie Babbitt

“Ted Lasso” – “No Weddings and a Funeral,” MJ Delaney

 

Predicted Winner: “Barry” – “710N,” Bill Hader

only-murders-in-the-building-season-1-true-crime
Hulu

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

 

Nominees:

“Abbott Elementary” – “Pilot,” Quinta Brunson

“Barry” – “710N,” Duffy Boudreau

“Barry” – “starting now,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader

“Hacks” – “The One, the Only,” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky

“Only Murders in the Building” – “True Crime,” Steve Martin and John Hoffman

“Ted Lasso” – “No Weddings and a Funeral,” Jane Becker

“What We Do in the Shadows” – “The Casino,” Sarah Naftalis

“What We Do in the Shadows” – “The Wellness Center,” Stefani Robinson

 

Predicted Winner: “Only Murders in the Building” – “True Crime,” Steve Martin and John Hoffman

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen in "Succession" (HBO)
HBO

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

 

Nominees:

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”              

“Squid Game”           

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”                         

“Yellowjackets”

 

Predicted Winner: "Succession"

Netflix

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

 

Nominees:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”                 

Brian Cox, “Succession”                              

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”            

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”              

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

 

Predicted Winner: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

DO NOT USE-MAGAZINE ONLY-Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"
Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

 

Nominees:

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”           

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria"

 

Predicted Winner: Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

oh-young-soo-squid-game
Netflix

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

 

Nominees:

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

 

Predicted Winner: Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"
Photographed by Guerin Blask for TheWrap

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

 

Nominees:

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”        

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession” 

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

 

Predicted Winner: Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, "Squid Game"
Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova for TheWrap

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

 

Nominees:

“Ozark” – “A Hard Way to Go,” Jason Bateman

“Severance” – “The Way We Are,” Ben Stiller

“Squid Game” – “Red Light, Green Light,” Hwang Dong-hyuk

“Succession” – “All the Bells Say,” Mark Mylod

“Succession” – “The Disruption,” Cathy Yan

“Succession” – “Too Much Birthday,” Lorene Scafaria

“Yellowjackets” – “Pilot,” Karyn Kusama

 

Predicted Winner: Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game”

matthew-macfadyen-succession-season-3-finale
HBO

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

 

Nominees:

“Better Call Saul” – “Plan and Execution,” Thomas Schnauz

“Ozark” – “A Hard Way to Go,” Chris Mundy

“Severance” – “The We We Are,” Dan Erickson

“Squid Game” – “One Lucky Day,” Hwang Dong-hyuk

“Succession” – “All the Bells Say,” Jesse Armstrong

“Yellowjackets” – “F Sharp,” Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

“Yellowjackets” – “Pilot,” Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

 

Predicted Winner: “Succession” – “All the Bells Say,” Jesse Armstrong

HBO

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

 

Nominees:

“Dopesick”    

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

 

Predicted Winner: "The White Lotus"

dopesick michael keaton
Hulu

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

 

Nominees:

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”                                         

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

 

Predicted Winner: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Photographed by Catie Laffoon for TheWrap

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

 

Nominees:

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”    

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” 

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

 

Predicted Winner: Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

the-white-lotus-murray-bartlett-armond
HBO

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

 

Nominees:

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

 

Predicted Winner: Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

jennifer-coolidge-the-white-lotus
HBO

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

 

Nominees:

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” 

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

 

Predicted Winner: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy "The White Lotus"
HBO

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

 

Nominees:

“Dopesick” – “The People vs. Purdue Pharma,” Danny Strong

“The Dropout” – “Green Juice,” Michael Showalter

“The Dropout” – “Iron Sisters,” Francesca Gregorini

“Maid” – “Sky Blue,” John Wells

“Station Eleven” – “Wheel of Fire,” Hiro Murai

“The White Lotus” – entire series, Mike White

 

Predicted Winner: Mike White, "The White Lotus"

HBO

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

 

Nominees:

“Dopesick” – “The People vs. Purdue Pharma,” Danny Strong

“The Dropout” – “I’m in a Hurry,” Elizabeth Meriwether

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” – “Man Handled,” Sarah Burgess

“Maid” – “Snaps,” Molly Smith Metzler

“Station Eleven” – “Unbroken Circle,” Patrick Somerville

“The White Lotus” – entire series, Mike White 

 

Predicted Winner: Mike White, "The White Lotus"

VH1

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

 

Nominees:

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef” 

“The Voice”

 

Predicted Winner: "RuPaul's Drag Race"

john-oliver-the-da-vinci-code
HBO

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

 

Nominees:

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”     

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”   

 

Predicted Winner: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

pete-davidson-snl
NBC

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

 

Nominees:

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

 

Predicted Winner: "Saturday Night Live"

norm-macdonald-nothing-special
Netflix

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

 

Nominees:

“Ali Wong: Dong Wong,” Ali Wong

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy,” Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” Jerrod Carmichael

“Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo),” Nicole Byer

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special,” Norm Macdonald

 

Predicted Winner: “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

