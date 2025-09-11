Emmys Producers Hope to Infuse Escapism Amid Tragedy, Tease ‘Golden Girls’ Tribute and Big Reunions

The 2025 Emmys will take place this Sunday amid a grim reality of gun violence that has rippled throughout the country, but the show’s producers hope to infuse the 77th ceremony with escapism amid tragedy.

“We’re always trying to be cognizant of what’s going on in the world, but we also want to give people three hours of of escape,” EP Jesse Collins told TheWrap on Thursday morning. “Let’s … celebrate our favorite shows and the shows, the people that have [been] nominated that worked so hard to get these nominations, we want to give them their flowers.”

“We want to celebrate the past … we want to celebrate what TV gives us,” Collins continued, pointing to tributes for beloved series celebrating milestone anniversaries this year, including “Golden Girls,” “Survivor,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Law and Order.”

“It has obviously been a tough week, but … we are excited about the telecast, it’s been a great year for television,” TV Academy chairman Cris Abrego told TheWrap, noting the nominated series are filled with “real, authentic stories.”

If there’s anyone who can manage to strike the right tone, the producers and TV Academy heads feel confident it’s Nate Bargatze, who hosts his first major awards show this Sunday. “I think he has the power to bring everyone together in this moment where we need that,” president and CEO Maury McIntyre said, describing Bargatze as the “perfect host, especially in a time like this.”

Collins added that Bargatze’s standup exemplifies the tone he’ll strike on Sunday night, with EP Jeannae Rouzan-Clay teasing that he’ll “set a really fun, light, steady tone” for the evening.

“We’re … taking his lead in terms of the tone he wants to set for the evening,” Rouzan-Clay said, adding that he typically has “a little something for everyone.” “His comedy resonates with everyone — that’s why we love him … He feels like that guy that you can walk up to and say hello to.”

After Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham’s announcement as presenters earlier this week sparked chatter of a “Gilmore Girls” reunion, the producers confirmed the Emmys would mark the show’s 25th anniversary with a set revealed by the two leading ladies. It won’t be the only set unveiled throughout the night, with the Emmys recreating the iconic “Golden Girls” kitchen set, which will be graced by Reba McEntire, Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman as they sing the show’s theme song.

Likewise, the Emmys will mark the 50th season of survivor with a special moment for host Jeff Probst, while the 35th anniversary of “Law & Order” will be celebrated by Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn and Christopher Meloni as well as others from across the franchise, and the “Grey’s Anatomy” 20th anniversary is marked by Eric Dane and Jesse Williams.

As streaming series continue to dominate Emmy nominations (with the exception of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and a lead actress nod for Kathy Bates for CBS’ “Matlock”) these anniversary tributes are one way for the EPs to shine a light on broadcast series, with Abrego applauding Collins and Rouzan-Clay for celebrating both past and present.

“Abbott Elementary” (Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

“‘Law & Order,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ — all of those are being celebrated and those are main broadcast shows,” McIntyre said, noting the team’s hopes to celebrate their “broadcast partners.”

As usual, the show will include its annual In Memoriam segment, which wll feature a performance from Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill of Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” And there’s plenty of celebrities who will be joining the party, including newly announced presenters Brad Garrett, Young Mazino, S. Epatha Merkerson, Hunter Schafer, Ray Romano and Ice T.

As the TV Academy prepares to negotiate the next broadcast deal for the Emmys, which currently expires in 2026, Abrego refrained from discussing the details of any upcoming negotiations, but said the team is “confident the Emmys will find us presence.” “We’re excited about the next couple of years,” McIntyre said.

The Emmys broadcast Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS, and stream live on Paramount+ Premium.