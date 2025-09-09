Angela Bassett, Jude Law, Jenna Ortega and Sydney Sweeney Among First Wave of Emmys Presenters

The 77th Primetime Emmys are nearly here, and the presenters are finally starting to roll out.

The Television Academy announced a list of 39 presenters on Tuesday, lining up former winners, current nominees and popular celebrities for the ceremony. These presenters will join host and comedian Nate Bargatze at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, Sept. 14.

Several of the announced presenters will be pulling double duty as nominees of this year’s ceremony. That includes “Matlock” star Kathy Bates, who has a chance of becoming the oldest winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Bates, who this year received her 14th Emmy nomination, took the record of oldest nominee in the category from Angela Lansbury, who was 70 when she nabbed her 12th nomination for “Murder, She Wrote.” Bates, 77, has a chance at dethroning Glenn Close, who was 62 when she won the award in 2009 for her role in “Damages.”

“The Studio” stars Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Hahn — both nominated in the supporting comedy categories — are also among the first wave of presenters. A running gag in the eighth episode of “The Studio” saw Barinholtz’ character Sal Saperstein inexplicably get thanked by a number of Golden Globes winners as Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick clawed for recognition. We might expect the bit to carry into real life with a Saperstein shout-out at the Emmys, Barinholtz actually presenting an Emmy could give one winner the perfect opportunity.

The triumvirate of “Paradise” nominees — Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson — will also present Emmys. Nicholson is one of the few actors who has already been recognized at the ceremony, having won the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series award Saturday night at the Creative Arts Emmys for her work on “Hacks.” She is one of two dual acting nominees this year, joined by Catherine O’Hara, who was nominated for Guest Actress in a Drama Series (“The Last of Us”) and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (“The Studio”).

Colman Domingo finds himself among the nominees/presenters, nominated in Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on “The Four Seasons.” This nomination keeps Domingo’s awards love rolling, as he received back-to-back Best Actor nominations at the Oscars in 2024 and 2025, a Tony nomination for Best Play as a producer in 2023 and a Guest Actor in a Drama Series win at the Emmys in 2022.

Stephen Colbert, whose late show is nominated for Outstanding Talk Series, will present an award at the ceremony. This comes at a key moment for Colbert, who learned of the cancellation of “The Late Show” just days after he went on-air to criticize parent company Paramount for, as he called it, giving Donald Trump “a big fat bribe” to ensure the FCC approved of the company’s Skydance merger. The merger has since gone through. As a presenter, Colbert will have yet another platform for his signature mix of stand-up and commentary, this time at the often-political awards show.

A number of presenters, though not nominated this year, are past Emmys royalty. Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai — who took part in last year’s historic “Shōgun” Emmys season as the winners of Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Drama Series — are among this year’s presenters. Sydney Sweeney, who was twice nominated in 2022 for “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” will present an award herself shortly after her American Eagle “Great Jeans” ad went viral. Jennifer Coolidge, a two-time winner for Supporting Actress awards for “The White Lotus,” will present an award for the show’s third season — the first without her.

Other presenters will be at the ceremony to align with their own current television projects. Jenna Ortega, who was herself nominated for an Emmy for “Wednesday” in 2024, will deliver an award less than two weeks after the second half of “Wednesday” Season 2. Jude Law and Jason Bateman — who co-star as brothers on Netflix’s “Black Rabbit” — will present at the Emmys only days before their own show premieres on Sept. 18. Bateman has 14 Emmy nominations and one win (Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for “Ozark” in 2019), while “Black Rabbit” could pave the way for Law’s first Emmys nod next year.

You can view a full list of the first wave of this year’s Emmys presenters below.

2025 Primetime Emmys Presenters (Wave 1)

Elizabeth Banks

Ike Barinholtz

Angela Bassett

Jason Bateman

Kathy Bates

Kristen Bell

Alexis Bledel

Sterling K. Brown

Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Coolidge

Alan Cumming

Eric Dane

Colman Domingo

Tina Fey

Walton Goggins

Tony Goldwyn

Lauren Graham

Kathryn Hahn

Mariska Hargitay

Justin Hartley

Charlie Hunnam

Jude Law

James Marsden

Christopher Meloni

Leanne Morgan

Julianne Nicholson

Jenna Ortega

Sarah Paulson

Evan Peters

Parker Posey

Jeff Probst

Phylicia Rashad

Hiroyuki Sanada

Anna Sawai

Michael Schur

Sydney Sweeney

Sofia Vergara

Jesse Williams

Catherine Zeta-Jones