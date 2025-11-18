2026 Emmys Set September Air Date on NBC

NBC will broadcast the 78th Emmy Awards live across the United States on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. The awards ceremony will also be streamed live on Peacock that same day at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live.

Per NBC, the Emmy Award nominations will be released in the coming months, though a specific date was not shared. They did, however, note that the Creative Arts Emmys will take place on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6. A host for next year’s ceremony has not yet been announced.

The ceremony will move to Monday night for its 2026 edition, a scheduling move brought by the network’s Sunday Night Football commitment. It also marks the final show for the Emmys’ current deal to rotate the telecast among the four broadcast networks each year, signaling a potential new home for TV’s biggest night come 2027.

NBC will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026 and is currently the #1 network in both total viewers and 18-49 demo in all programming, and is also #1 in total viewers in entertainment-only programming. NBC has earned more Emmy Awards than any network in television history.

The 77th Emmy Awards were hosted by Nate Bargatze, who kept the show on point by donating $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of America and adding or subtracting $1,000 for every second a winner speech went under or over their allotted time.

The show also featured Stephen Colbert as the first presenter, months after CBS announced that “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will end in May 2026.

This year’s Emmys also scored a win in terms of viewership, which was up by 8% over last year’s production. The awards ceremony landed 7.42 million viewers across CBS, Paramount+ and other platforms, according to live-plus-same-day viewing data from Nielsen, and was the most watched Emmys ceremony since 2021.

Streaming of the awards ceremony was also up 76% over 2021.