2025 Emmys Score With 7.4 Million Viewers, Up 8% From Last Year

The 2025 Emmys proved to be a viewership success, growing its audience from last year by 8%.

The 77th annual awards ceremony scored 7.42 million viewers across CBS, Paramount+ and other platforms, according to live-plus-same-day viewing data from Nielsen. The ceremony was the most-watched Emmys since 2021, the last time it aired on CBS. It was also the most-watched live entertainment program on CBS since the Grammys.

Additionally, streaming of the awards show on Paramount+ was up 76% from 2021. Entertainment Tonight’s Emmys pre-show, which ran from 7:14 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET, averaged 3.26 million viewers. That was also up 12% from ABC’s 2024 red carpet.

On social media, the event trended as No. 1 in the U.S. for seven consecutive hours. It also stayed in the Top 10 for 11 hours.

Last year, the 76th Emmys brought in 6.87 million viewers on ABC, which marked a 54% uptick from the 75th annual awards ceremony, which scored 4.46 million viewers as it aired in January 2024 on Fox.

The 77th Emmys was a night full of surprises, starting off with “The Pitt” star Katherine LaNasa winning best supporting actress in a drama series against her “White Lotus” competitors, as well as “Somebody Somewhere” star Jeff Hiller winning supporting actor in a comedy series. The night concluded with two big wins for “The Pitt,” with Noah Wyle taking home the Emmy for best lead actor in a drama series, as well as an overall drama series win, though “Severance” still got some love for lead actress in a drama series for Britt Lower.