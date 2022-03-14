If you thought you were free of “Encanto” fever, think again.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th feature, which just won a BAFTA for Best Animated Film over the weekend, is about to get new life as a new sing-along version of the movie is about to be released on Disney+ this Friday. As the early clip (which you can watch above) shows, it’s a little bit more sophisticated than the follow-the-bouncing-dot version you were probably imagining. (Anybody who had a Disney Sing-Along Songs VHS tape knows that we’re talking about.) This new version has more complicated visuals (those big graphics with the characters’ names are great) and a zippier presentation.

And what’s more – there’ll be plenty of these special releases down the line.

The official press release states that there will be more sing-along versions of Disney classics on Disney+ later this year, including “Frozen, “Frozen 2,” “Beauty and the Beast” and, inexplicably, 2017’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake.

According to Disney’s statement, households have, on average, been watching “Encanto” five times, with over 180 million re-watches worldwide since it hit the platform at Christmas 2021. If anything, this new sing-along version will guarantee “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be stuck in your head for another few days (sorry).

While “Encanto” was released theatrically at Thanksgiving, it really captured the zeitgeist after appearing on Disney+. The soundtrack album has been at the top of the charts for a truly staggering amount of time and the amount of fan videos and Tik Toks inspired by the film, particularly “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” has been just as astronomical.

Current Disney CEO has referred to “Encanto” as “the newest Disney franchise” on two separate earnings calls this year. And Mirabel has started recently waving to guests at Disneyland, near Frontierland. “Encanto” is a true juggernaut and we should get a clearer picture of what Disney wants out of the property later this year (look for some big announcements at the D23 Expo in September).

Up next for “Encanto?” The Academy Awards on March 27, where it is up for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score (for Germaine Franco, the first female composer to write the music for a Disney animated feature) and Best Original Song (“Dos Oruguitas”). We’re fairly sure the magic has far from run out.