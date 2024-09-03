‘English Teacher’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

One of the funniest shows of the year is premiering on FX this fall. Say hello to “English Teacher,” Brian Jordan Alvarez’s unexpected comedy about the highs and lows of teaching these days.

In addition to Alvarez, the series is executive produced by Paul Simms (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Jonathan Krisel (“Portlandia,” “Baskets”) and Dave King (“Parks and Recreation,” “The Good Place”). Wondering when and how you can watch after seeing ads for this new show on social media? Here’s what you need to know.

When does “English Teacher” come out?

The first two episodes of FX’s latest comedy series will premiere on Monday, Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Is “English Teacher” on streaming?

Yes. A day after the comedy’s premiere on FX, “English Teacher” will be available to watch on Hulu. That means the first two episodes will be available to watch on Hulu starting Sept. 3.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

After its first two episodes, “English Teacher” will have a traditional weekly release. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu a day after they premiere on FX. Here’s when all episodes of Season 1 will premiere on FX:

Episode 1, “Pilot”: Sept. 2

Episode 2, “Powderpuff”: Sept. 2

Episode 3, “Kayla Syndrome”: Sept. 9

Episode 4, “School Safety”: Sept. 16

Episode 5, “Field Trip”: Sept. 23

Episode 6, “Linda”: Sept. 30

Episode 7, “Convention”: Oct. 7

Episode 8, “Birthday”: Oct. 14

What is “English Teacher” about?

Created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez, “English Teacher” centers around Austin, Texas, high school teacher, Evan Marquez. At the end of the day, Evan wants to a principled person, a desire that often lands him in trouble. By his side is Gwen Sanders (Stephanie Koenig), an optimistic history teacher, and Markie Hillridge (Sean Patton), a PE teacher who’s a close work friend despite their many disagreements. There’s also Malcolm (Jordan Firstman) in the mix, Evan’s on-again, off-again wild boyfriend who used to work at the school.

Rounding out this comedy are Principal Grant Moretti (Enrico Colantoni) and Guidance counselor Rick (Carmen Christopher), who share the same basic desire — to be left alone. Principal Grant wants nothing more than peace and often takes the path of least resistance, which often pits him against Evan. And as for Rick, the last place he wants to be is at this school as he spends most of the series hanging out with his friends.

Who’s in the cast of “English Teacher”?

Prior to creating “English Teacher,” Alvarez created and starred in “The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo.” He’s also starred in “M3GAN,” the reboot of “Will & Grace,” CW’s “Jane the Virgin” and is known for his Instagram and TikTok. Koenig, a longtime collaborator with Alvarez, also serves as a series writer in addition to starring as Gwen. She starred in Apple TV+’s “Lessons in Chemistry” as well as Paramount+’s “The Offer” and Max’s “The Flight Attendant.” As for Firstman, he’s best known for his writing and producing work. He served as a producer for Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and a writer on Max’s “The Other Two.” Firstman also appeared in Disney+’s “Ms. Marvel” and TBS and Max’s “Search Party.”

Both Sean Patton and Carmen Christopher are best known for their standup work. Patton is currently on tour and has appeared in “Maron” and truTV’s “Those Who Can’t.” As for Christopher, he recently released his standup special “Carmen Christopher: Live from the Windy City,” which is available to watch on Veeps. Previously, he wrote on Showtime’s “The Curse” and appeared in FX’s “The Bear.”

Last but never least, is Enrico Colantoni, who previously starred in “Galaxy Quest” as Mathesar and “Veronica Mars” as Keith Mars. More recently, Colantoni starred in the CBC series “Allegiance” and in Max’s “Station Eleven.”

Watch the trailer