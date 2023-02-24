“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet will join the Tim Allen-led cast of the Disney+ Original series “The Santa Clauses,” the streamer said Friday.

The show adds Stonestreet for Season 2, production of which is underway. He will play the role of Magnus Antas, also known as the Mad Santa, who reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to try and take down Scott Calvin (Allen) and reclaim the North Pole, according to Disney+.

In the second season, the Calvin family has returned to the North Pole after Calvin’s retirement plans did not work out as planned when he could not to find a successor worthy of Santa’s duties. Picking up after Scott and his family saved Christmas in Season 1, Scott focuses on training his son Calvin to take over the “family business.”

Season 1 of “The Santa Clauses” became a Top 5 most-watched original series on Disney+ after its November 2022 debut. A date for the Season 2 premiere has not been announced.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Allen will executive produce and continue to reprise the role of Santa and Scott Calvin. Also returning for Season 2 as series regulars are Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Elizabeth Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus and Devin Bright as Santa’s elf bestie.

Matilda Lawler will reprise her role as Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star, Disney+ said.

Additional guest stars include newcomer Marta Kessler as Olga, a surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn’t understand “feelings” and “empathy” and is the sidekick to Stonestreet’s Mad Santa, along with returning guest stars Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Modern Family,” “Frasier,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) will continue as executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench (“Last Man Standing”), Richard Baker (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) and Rick Messina (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.