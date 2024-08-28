ESPN Extends Partnership With US Tennis Association Through 2037

ESPN has extended its partnership with the US Tennis Association for an additional 12 years.

ESPN will remain the exclusive rightsholder of the US Open through 2037 in the U.S., as well as Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada via TSN and RDS. The news was announced Wednesday during ESPN’s Bristol Media Day by Rosalyn Durant, ESPN’s EVP of programming and acquisitions, who noted the deal was finalized just minutes prior to the announcement.

The deal, which starts in 2026 and marks ESPN’s longest tennis agreement thus far, will also expand coverage of the US Open to streaming platforms beginning in 2016.

As part of the deal with the USTA, which was brokered by IMG, ABC will continue to broadcast coverage of the US Open’s middle and final Sunday. ESPN Deportes will also continue to be the exclusive Spanish-language home of the US Open in the U.S.

“We take tremendous pride in our 15-year relationship with the USTA,” said ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro. “This agreement reinforces our long-term dedication to tennis, our capacity to showcase one of the premier events on the annual sports calendar and, as the world’s first sporting event to offer equal purses for its female and male competitors, The Walt Disney Company’s industry-leading commitment to women’s sports.”

Beginning in 2026, USTA will take over host broadcaster duties from ESPN as ESPN focuses its production resources on the annual coverage planned for the U.S. and across the globe.

“After many remarkable years of partnership, we are thrilled to extend our partnership with ESPN and the Walt Disney Company, a collaboration that has driven extraordinary growth for the US Open,” said Lew Sherr, USTA CEO and Executive Director. “This year’s US Open is well on its way to being the most spectacular Championship in our history and together with ESPN, we are energized by an even brighter future. Our shared commitment to expanding the reach of tennis has contributed to significant increase in participation. Together, we will continue to leverage the US Open as a powerful platform to promote our mission to inspire healthier people and communities.”

The US Open is currently in the midst of its main draw in New York City.