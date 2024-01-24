Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza to Star in Ethan Coen’s ‘Honey, Don’t!’

Focus Features announced the dark comedy's casting ahead of Qualley's new collaboration with Coen, "Drive Away Dolls"

Ahead of their release of Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s “Drive Away Dolls” next month, Focus Features announced that it will release the married filmmakers’ next film, “Honey, Don’t!” starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans.

Plot details have not been disclosed, but the film is said to have a similar dark comedic tone to “Drive Away Dolls,” which also stars Qualley alongside Geraldine Viswanathan as a pair of friends who go on a trip to Florida looking for a break from a rough patch in their lives, only to find themselves running for their lives after running into a pair of inept criminals.

Filming for “Honey, Don’t!” will begin in New Mexico in March, with Coen directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Cooke. The pair will also produce with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Robert Graf.

Along with “Drive Away Dolls,” Qualley most recently appeared in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated “Poor Things.” Plaza reprised her role as the disgruntled Julie Powers in the 2010 film “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” for the Netflix animated show “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” and starred in the time-travel film “My Old Ass,” which premiered at Sundance this past weekend.

Evans appeared in the Apple action film “Ghosted” and the medical drama “Pain Hustlers.” He will next appear opposite Dwayne Johnson in the Christmas action comedy “Red One.”

