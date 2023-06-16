Critics Choice Real TV Awards Wins Go to Eugene Levy, RuPaul

Apple TV+’s “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” MTV’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” Bravo’s “Top Chef” and Hulu’s “Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi” were among the winners at the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which were announced on Friday morning.

In the awards for reality and unscripted television, Levy won the Star of the Year award over Guy Fieri, Ina Garten, Selena Gomez, Padma Lakshmi, Sandra Lee, Peyton Manning and RuPaul, while “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” won in the Best Travel/Adventure Show category.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” won for its ensemble cast, with RuPaul winning in the Best Show Host in a tie with Lakshmi for “Top Chef” and “Taste the Nation.” “Top Chef” also won for Best Culinary Show, while “Taste the Nation” won for Best Structured Series.

Other winners included NBC’s “The Voice” (Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety), Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” (Best Unstructured Series) and “Jeopardy!” (Best Game Show).

CBS’ “The Amazing Race” won in the Best Competition Series category, which “RuPaul’s Drag Race” had either won outright or tied in every previous year of the Real TV Awards.

Lisa Vanderpump was named recipient of the Impact Award.

Bravo and Netflix led all networks with four wins each, while Apple TV+, Hulu and Paramount+ received two each.

In lieu of an awards ceremony, the winners will be celebrated in a special program, “2023 Critics Choice Real TV Awards – A Salute to the Winners,” which will air on KTLA+ and KTLA.com on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. PT. It will also stream on the Critics Choice YouTube channel.

The full list of winners:

Best Competition Series: “The Amazing Race” (CBS)

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety: “The Voice” (NBC)

Best Unstructured Series: “Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo)

Best Structured Series: “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” (Hulu)

Best Culinary Show: “Top Chef” (Bravo)

Best Game Show: “Jeopardy!” (Syndicated)

Best Travel/Adventure Show: “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” (Apple TV+)

Best Business Show: “Shark Tank” (ABC)

Best Animal/Nature Show: “Frozen Planet II” (BBC America)

Best Crime/Justice Show: “Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3” (Netflix)

Best Sports Show: “Welcome to Wrexham” (FX)

Best Relationship Show: “Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden: “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” (Bravo)

Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty: “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Best Limited Series: “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” (Netflix)

Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” (Paramount+)

Best Show Host: (tie) Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef” (Bravo), “Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi” (Hulu) and RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV) / “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” (Paramount+)

Star of the Year: Eugene Levy – “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” (Apple TV+)

Impact Award: Lisa Vanderpump