Eva Green won a $1 million judgment in a British court against the producers of the failed sci-fi project “A Patriot,” which she said was of such poor quality that it would have damaged her reputation – then posted a long statement saying the “widely misreported” case forced her to stand up to “a small group of men … who tried to use me as a scapegoat.”

The “Casino Royale” star sued White Lantern Films and SMC Speciality finance, fearing that the movie she’d signed on to do was devolving to the point that it would damage her career and reputation. No help: Green’s WhatsApp messages, revealed during the case, in which she called one of the executive producers, Jake Seal, a “devious sociopath,” “pure vomit” and “evil.”

Green has since called the revelation of these messages “humiliating” and blamed her “Frenchness” for her language. The producers had countersued, arguing that Green’s “diva” behavior tanked the film.

On Friday, a British court threw out the countersuit and ruled in Green’s favor to the tune of $1 million.

Justice Michael Green said the actor “did not renounce her obligations under the artist agreement,” and was still entitled to her fee. Green’s dislike of her former producers was so pronounced, the judge’s official ruling described Seal as someone the actor “clearly detested even though she only met him once.”

Following the ruling, Green posted along statement on Instagram, condemning the press for its reporting on her case. “I found myself misrepresented, quoted out of context and my desire to make the best possible film was made to look like female hysteria,” Green wrote. “To have my personal life dragged through the press and the court was more painful and damaging than I can say.”

Read Green’s entire statement below: