Documentary About ‘CSI: Miami’ Actor Eva LaRue, ‘My Nightmare Stalker,’ Greenlit at Paramount+

Paramount+ is moving forward with “My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story,” a documentary about how the “CSI: Miami” star and her daughter Kaya were harassed by a stalker for 12 years.

Over the course of 12 years, Eva LaRue received more than three dozen letters from an unknown sender who referred to himself as “Freddie Kruger.” These letters contained several disturbing threats, including a vow that the sender would rape and kill LaRue and her young daughter. As LaRue’s daughter grew older, the stalker started to focus on Kaya as well, calling her school and claiming to be the child’s father in an attempt to pick her up.

Using genetic genealogy — the same science that was crucial in identifying and later arresting the Golden State Killer — the FBI took DNA from the envelopes LaRue received and matched them to the relatives of various suspects. That eventually led authorities to 58-year-old James David Rogers in 2019. Rogers was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison in 2022 after pleading guilty to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking.

“Eva’s extraordinary talent as an actress is matched only by her remarkable courage. After a relentless 12-year ordeal that put both her and her daughter in life-threatening danger, she has chosen to confront the unimaginable with strength, and offers hope for those living in the shadow of fear,” Susan Zirinsky, executive producer for the project and president of See it Now Studios, said in a statement to press. “We’re honored to help tell her story — a journey so harrowing and chilling that it’s impossible to imagine it’s not straight from a script page of a crime thriller.”

“This documentary shares a deeply painful time in my and my daughter’s life — an experience shared by nearly 13.5 million stalking victims each year,” LaRue said. “Stalking is a global crisis, often involving violence and lasting psychological trauma. Yet many victims are denied justice due to weak laws, limited awareness and the challenge of proving these crimes. I hope my story raises awareness and helps drive meaningful change in how authorities protect victims and pursue justice.”

“My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story” is produced by FORTÉ Entertainment for See It Now Studios. Andrea Gabourie, Mitchell Gabourie and LaRue serve as executive producers for FORTÉ Entertainment with Zirinsky and Terence Wrong executive producing for See It Now Studios. Stephen Scott directs, and Sarah Sharkey Pearce serves as a writer and producer. Kim Creelman serves as the project’s supervising producer with Aysu Saliba and Cara Tortora serving as supervising producers for See It Now Studios.