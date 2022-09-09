The man who has stalked and harassed “CSI: Miami” actress Eva LaRue for 12 years and also threatened to “rape, molest, and kill” her daughter was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison on Friday, the Central District of California U.S. Attorney’s office announced.

James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, was sentenced by United States District Judge John A. Kronstadt. He had earlier pled guilty to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications, and two counts of stalking.

“I forgive you, but I cannot forget,” LaRue told Rogers at the sentencing in a Los Angeles County courtroom, according to CNN. “The fear is with me forever.”

LaRue told the judge, “I am so worried what will happen when he gets out… We have had years of this. This is beyond deviant behavior.”

According to court documents, the stalking began in March 2007 and continued until his arrest in November 2019. Rogers repeatedly threatened to rape, kill and injure LaRue and her daughter, who was only five years old when the threats began. In a February 2008 letter, Rogers wrote, “I am going to… stalk you until the day you die.” Rogers signed his letters “Freddie Krueger.”

In November 2019, Rogers called the school LaRue’s daughter school and left a voicemail in which he said he was going to “rape her, molest her and kill her.”

“[Rogers’] threats impacted the daily lives of his victims,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “[LaRue and her daughter] moved numerous times in hopes that [Rogers] would not find them again. They drove circuitous routes home, slept with weapons nearby and had discussions about how to seek help quickly if [Rogers] found them and tried to harm them. They tried to anonymize their addresses as much as possible by avoiding receiving mail and packages at their actual address. To no avail. Each time they moved, [Rogers’] letters – and the victims’ terror – would always follow. And [Rogers] knew it.”

LaRue played Natalia Boa Vista on “CSI: Miami” for seven seasons. She is also known for her role as Dr. Maria Santos Grey on “All My Children.”



