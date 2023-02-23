There seems to be no let-up for the Daniels’ rollicking sci-fi drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” winning awards, as the A24 hit claimed many of the top film prizes at GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics 14th Annual Dorian Awards. In addition to the film winning Film of the Year, its Oscar-nominated stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu received acting citations as well, with the latter winning the Rising Star Award.

The Daniels (Kwan and Scheinert) won both the writing and directing prizes, and some familiar Oscar nominees took home prizes as well, including Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” winning the documentary prizes, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” won the animation prize over the seasonally-favored “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” and in the funnest overall category, Ti West’s “Pearl” won the honor of Campiest Flick of the Year.

A24, which has an already-impressive showing with “EEAAO,” “Marcel” and “Pearl,” is also the studio behind Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” (which just netted Paul Mescal a surprise Oscar nod), which was recognized as the Unsung Film of the Year.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star and queer icon Janelle Monáe was honored as LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer, a distinction they now share with past Trailblazers (Isabel Sandoval, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Pedro Almodóvar).

The Dorian Awards honor film and television in an advocacy capacity, ranging from the recognition of both mainstream and LGBTQIA+ titles, with special attention to recognizing positive representations of queer culture. GALECA also advocates for better pay and access for members, especially those in the most underrepresented and vulnerable segments.

Below is a full list of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics 14th Annual Dorian Awards winners:

Film of the Year

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Director of the Year

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Screenplay of the Year

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Non-English Language Film of the Year

RRR (DVV Entertainment, Variance Films)



Unsung Film of the Year (To an exceptional movie worthy of greater attention)

Aftersun (A24)



Film Performance of the Year

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Supporting Film Performance of the Year

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)



Documentary of the Year

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)



LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

Animated Film of the Year

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (A24)

Film Music of the Year

Tár – score and curation by Hildur Guðnadóttir (Focus Features)



Visually Striking Film of the Year

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)



Campiest Flick of the Year

Pearl (A24)



Rising Star Award

Stephanie Hsu



Wilde Artist Award (To a truly groundbreaking force in film, theater and/or television)

Michelle Yeoh



GALECA LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award

Janelle Monáe