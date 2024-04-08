“Evil” isn’t holding back in its final season. At least, that’s what the first trailer for Season 4 teases.

“In 38 days, a child will be born. They will sing hymns in your honor, the mother of the living antichrist,” Dr. Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) says in Dr. Kristen Bouchard’s (Katja Herbers) ear. In response, Kristen bursts out laughing.

Monday’s trailer then cuts between shots of Kristen, David (Mike Colter) and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) fleeing from evil robots, confronting a group of what seems to be dancing cult members, hunting witches, facing off against an alien creature and — of course — welcoming the antichrist to the world. Watch the trailer above.

According to a press release for Season 4, this final installment will follow Leland as he “attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum,” David as he’s being recruited by the Vatican’s secret service and Ben as he’s forced to deal with “visions of a taunting jinn.” The three will eventually realize that they only have a few more weeks to assess cases before the parish shuts them down due to lack of funds. This leads to “one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.”

The final season of the Robert and Michelle King supernatural drama will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on May 23 in the U.S. and Canada, and the following day in Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. There will be 14 episodes in this last season, with new episodes premiering weekly on Thursdays.

In addition to Herbers, Colter, Mandvi and Emerson, “Evil” Season 4 stars Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Both Kings serve as executive producers alongside Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Sam Hoffman.

“Evil” first premiered on CBS in 2019 before the series moved to Paramount+. The series follows three individuals from vastly different backgrounds who are tasked by the Catholic Church to investigate possible supernatural incidents.

The first three seasons of “Evil” are currently available to stream on Paramount+.