Neon Picks Up Japanese Thriller ‘Exit 8’ for 2026 Release

It may be August, but Neon isn’t done picking up movies from the Cannes Film Festival. The studio announced Wednesday that it will release Genki Kawamura’s video game adaptation “Exit 8” in theaters in early 2026 after the film had its debut as part of Cannes’ midnight section in May.

Based on the game “Kotake Create,” the film follows a man trapped in an endless sterile subway passageway, who sets out to find Exit 8. The rules of his quest are simple: do not overlook anything out of the ordinary. If you discover an anomaly, turn back immediately. If you don’t, carry on. Then leave from Exit 8. But even a single oversight will send him back to the beginning. Will he ever reach his goal and escape this infinite corridor?

Kawamura wrote the film with Kentaro Hirase. “Exit 8” stars Kazunari Ninomiya, Yamato Kochi, Naru Asanuma, Kotone Hanase, and Nana Komatsu and will screen as part of the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Sarah Colvin, Vice President of Acquisitions at Neon, negotiated the deal with CAA Media Finance, Goodfellas, TOHO and Story, who represented the filmmakers.

Neon’s other Cannes acquisitions this year included Jafar Panahi’s Palme d’Or-winning “It Was Just an Accident,” “Sirât,” “The Secret Agent” and “Arco.”