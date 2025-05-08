Neon Picks Oscar Winners, Builds a Library and Looks Primed for a Takeover – Why Hasn’t It Found a Buyer? | Exclusive

With a Best Picture Oscar fresh on its mantle after the triumph of “Anora” in March, Neon is headed to its favorite festival, Cannes, riding high. The arthouse studio founded in 2017 has every reason to feel confident, having released the past five consecutive Palme d’Or winners, and arriving on the Croisette next week with four films in the official lineup: “Alpha” by Julia Ducournau, “Sentimental Value” by Joachim Trier, “Orwell” by Raoul Peck and “Splitsville” by Mike Cavino.

It’s natural for studio co-founder and CEO Tom Quinn to think about capitalizing on the moment, plot to expand his arthouse success and see his small but mighty endeavor financially headed in the direction of his rival A24, last valued at $3.5