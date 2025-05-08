Neon Picks Oscar Winners, Builds a Library and Looks Primed for a Takeover – Why Hasn’t It Found a Buyer? | Exclusive

Peter Chernin has kicked the tires but passed, Ron Meyer is trying to raise money to buy the studio

and
Sharon Waxman
Scene from "Parasite", "Anora", "Longlegs" (Credit: NEON)
Neon releases "Parasite", "Anora" and "Longlegs" (Credit: Christopher Smith for TheWrap)

With a Best Picture Oscar fresh on its mantle after the triumph of “Anora” in March, Neon is headed to its favorite festival, Cannes, riding high. The arthouse studio founded in 2017 has every reason to feel confident, having released the past five consecutive Palme d’Or winners, and arriving on the Croisette next week with four films in the official lineup: “Alpha” by Julia Ducournau, “Sentimental Value” by Joachim Trier, “Orwell” by Raoul Peck and “Splitsville” by Mike Cavino.

It’s natural for studio co-founder and CEO Tom Quinn to think about capitalizing on the moment, plot to expand his arthouse success and see his small but mighty endeavor financially headed in the direction of his rival A24, last valued at $3.5

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…
Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

Comments