Ezra Miller has quietly been recast as the voice of D.A. Sinclair in Prime Video’s animated series “Invincible.” Miller voiced the character in one episode in the show’s first season.

The character, a deranged scientist who kills humans and turns them into robots, was defeated in the first season but resurrected in a nightmare sequence in “Invincible” Season 2, but Miller did not return for the role. The character is instead voiced by Eric Bauza (“X-Men ’97”) in the sequence.

Prime Video and Miller’s representatives did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The news follows a tumultuous two years for Miller, who was charged with a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and a minor charge of petit larceny after a video showed them unlawfully entering Isaac Winokur’s home in May of last year.

In 2022, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for assaulting an unidentified woman and for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident in a karaoke bar in Hawaii. Authorities said that Miller “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke” and “began yelling obscenities.”

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, had previously announced they were seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” They explained, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The actor did very limited press for their 2023 superhero film “The Flash” and has not been seen onscreen since.