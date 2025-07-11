‘F1’ Star Damson Idris Scoffs at the Idea of Method Acting: ‘Like, What?’ | Video

“F1” breakout star Damson Idris made clear that he is not a Method actor on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s “Chicken Shop Date” Friday.

While grabbing some chicken and chips, the beloved host and YouTube creator grilled Idris on his acting practice — but apparently reports of his Method acting have been greatly exaggerated.

“You do Method acting,” Dimoldenberg said at the top of the date.

The “Snowfall” actor avoided the question, saying,” It’s hotter than Satan’s toenails in here,” to which Dimoldenberg replied that he was in a full leather pants suit before pivotting back to the question at hand: “I heard that you like to stay in character.”

“I mean, I’m not a Method actor, like what?” he joked.

The host relented — “OK fine” — before sharing that she heard he kept an American accent at home to the chagrin of his family.

“That was in the beginning when I was just trying to figure out — that was Franklin you’re talking about,” he said, referencing his six seasons leading “Snowfall” on FX.

“Very quickly they were like, ‘Shut up and talk normal,’” he said of his family’s response to him staying in character.

Watch the exchange below:

Idris stars as Joshua Pearce opposite Brad Pitt in the Formula 1 racing film from Apple Studios. He told Dimoldenberg that he formed a close connection with famed “F1” driver Lewis Hamilton while making the film; Hamilton served as a producer.

When Dimoldenberg asked what he learned from him, he simply replied: “To drive fast. He’s the coolest guy in the world.”

The “Snowfall” actor debunked another myth Dimoldenberg proposed. She’d apparently read that he keeps a photo of Denzel Washington in his dressing room.

“Why would I?” he joked back. “I mean where is the dressing room?”

“F1” is now playing in theaters.