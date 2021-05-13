Bosch

Amazon

Why ‘Bosch’ Producer Fabel Entertainment Wants First-Time Showrunners

by | May 13, 2021 @ 1:57 PM

It’s not because you are (or should be) inexpensive, the recently rebranded company’s president Melissa Aouate insists

Fabrik Entertainent is now Fabel Entertainment, and aspiring TV creators should start practicing their pitches.

That’s because one differentiating strategy for the production company behind Amazon Prime’s long-running crime series “Bosch” is its actual desire to work with first-time showrunners, company president Melissa Aouate told TheWrap.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

