New ‘Fairly Oddparents’ Series ‘A New Wish’ Coming to Nickelodeon This Spring

The Fairly Oddparents are back once again, this time with a new CG-animated series coming to Nickelodeon. “Fairly Oddparents: A New Wish” is set to debut in the U.S. later this spring and will be made available internationally on Netflix later this year.

The series will see the return of Cosmo and Wanda, the leading fairies from the original Nicktoon, in a story for a new generation of viewers.

This time around they’ll be helping a child by the name of Hazel Wells, “an adventurous 10-year-old with unique interests and an even wilder imagination,” according to a press release for the series. After moving to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad’s new job, Hazel finds herself feeling alone. She doesn’t know anyone in this new place and, on top of everything else, her brother Anthony has just left for college.

Her world changes when she’s assigned two pink and green-haired fairy godparents. But after retirement and a 10,000-year vacation across space and time, Cosmo and Wanda may be a bit rusty this time around.

Susanne Blakeslee (“The Loud House,” “Amphibia”) will reprise the voice of Wanda, and Daran Norris (“The Loud House,” “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”) will reprise the role of Cosmo. Ashleigh Crystal Hairston (“Tiny Toons Looniversity,” “Craig of the Creek”) will portray Hazel.

The first season will be composed of 20 episodes.

“Fairly OddParents: A New Wish” is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank. David Stone (“Teen Titans Go!”), Lindsay Katai (“Infinity Train”), Hairston and Daniel Abramovici (“The Peanuts Movie”) will executive produce the series with Fred Seibert (“Adventure Time”) and Butch Hartman (“Fairly OddParents,” “Danny Phantom”) also serving as executive producers.

Claudia Spinelli, senior vice president of animation for big kids at Nickelodeon, will oversee the project alongside Kelley Gardner, vice president of current series, animation, at Nickelodeon. Neil Wade will serve as the executive in charge.

The original “Fairly Oddparents” ran from 2001 to 2017 with 172 episodes. Over the course of its run it won three Emmys, one in Primetime and two in Daytime. Over its history the series has produced several spinoffs, including the TV movie “Fairly Oddbaby;” the live-action movies ” A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!,” “A Fairly Odd Christmas” and “A Fairly Odd Summer;” and a live-action series for Paramount+, “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.”