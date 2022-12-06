black panther: wakanda forever

Disney/Marvel

Fall Box Office Was Even Worse Than 2021 Despite ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ | Chart

by | December 6, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The strong run of Marvel’s sequel couldn’t overcome the poor performance of almost every other film this autumn despite fewer COVID restrictions
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” did its job in providing box office relief for movie theaters in desperate need of a blockbuster, but the film’s success wasn’t able to salvage a fall box office that was worse than what a COVID-addled industry was able to produce last year, when many theaters still hadn’t reopened or faced pandemic-era restrictions.

According to data from Box Office Mojo, the combined domestic box office total from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, 2022 came out to $1.41 billion, a drop of approximately $100 million from the same period last year when audiences were still slowly returning to reopening theaters and the biggest blockbusters were being graded on a pandemic curve.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

the-walking-dead-series-finale-michonne

Why It Was Time to End ‘The Walking Dead’ – But the Spinoffs Aren’t Doomed | Charts
Golden Globes 2023 HFPA

Golden Globes Falls Short of 300 Voter Goal by 101, Expels Reformist Member Frank Rousseau for Falsifying Stories (Exclusive)
Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts
Violent Night

‘Violent Night’ Unwraps a Sweet $13.3 Million at Post-Thanksgiving Box Office
Elizabeth Debicki The Crown Season 5

Is Lack of Star Power on ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Tanking Demand for the Show? | Charts
Wednesday Netflix

It’s ‘Wednesday’ Every Day as Netflix Dominates Holiday Streaming | Chart
chatbot Dall-E

Finally! OpenAI’s New ChatGPT Might Be the First Good Chatbot | PRO Insight
daytime talk show

How ‘Sherri’ and Other First-Year Daytime Talk Shows Stack Up in the Ratings | Chart
avatar-2-the-way-of-water-image-2

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tops List of Most-Anticipated Movies of December | Chart
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals

Angela Bassett to Receive Coveted Montecito Award at Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Will Iger's Disney buy Hulu?

What’s Next for Hulu Under Disney CEO Bob Iger?