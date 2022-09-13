Despite Monday night being Emmys night, Jimmy Fallon still put on “The Tonight Show” – and had some big headlines to cover in his monologue. That included Donald Trump’s request that the government help pay for the special master he specifically requested. But don’t worry, Fallon has a solution.

In a new filing on Friday, Trump’s legal team requested “to split evenly the professional fees and expenses of the Special Master and any professionals, support staff, and expert consultants engaged at the Master’s request.”

Naturally the Justice Department, which didn’t want a special master appointed in the first place, disagreed, saying that “the Government’s position is that, as the party requesting the Special Master, Plaintiff should bear the additional expense of the Special Master’s work.”

Fallon had a good laugh at the situation, but then offered a solution: another Special Master.

“Great, now they have to bring in a Special Master to decide who has to pay for the Special Master,” Fallon joked.

The “Tonight Show” host also poked fun at revelations from Monday that the twice-impeached former president was actively planning to refuse to leave the White House after he lost the 2020 election.

“And if all else failed, Trump was gonna keep kicking his feet so staffers couldn’t put on his shoes,” Fallon mocked, before flailing his legs and imitating how that would go. “He’s like ‘Ah, I’m not leaving! I’m not leaving!'”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.