Jimmy Fallon is actually pretty impressed by Donald Trump’s legal tactics following the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago that resulted in the seizure of thousands of classified documents. With the appointment of a special master this week, Fallon joked that Trump is avoiding jail time simply because there’s actually too much evidence against him.

A special master is person appointed by a judge to assist the court with its proceedings. They can make reports and recommendations, which the judges can accept or reject, and generally help keep a case organized.

In Trump’s case, the special master’s duties will be “to review the seized property, manage assertions of privilege and make recommendations thereon, and evaluate claims for return of property,” according to the judge.

The appointment of the special master — who was appointed by a judge Trump himself selected — marked a pretty big legal win for the twice-impeached former president, as it will almost inevitably delay the investigation of the documents. And Fallon didn’t miss that fact.

“The special master has to review over 11,000 documents which could delay the investigation,” Fallon explained. “Man, only Trump could avoid jail just because there’s too much evidence.”

As the late night host joked about it during his monologue, a sudden shattering of glass rang out, causing him to pause. Naturally, that sound was the result of none other than Hillary Clinton — who appeared on “The Tonight Show” with her daughter in support of their new Apple TV+ docuseries “Gutsy” — as she shattered a glass in her hand.

It was the second time she “broke” the glass during Fallon’s monologue apparently — the first coming as he explained how Trump’s supporters and fellow Republicans are rallying around him and defending his possession of classified documents outside the White House.

“I just found your monologue very funny tonight, that’s all,” she explained. “Just keep telling your funny jokes!”

Obviously, Clinton’s reaction was in response to how she was treated by Republicans in 2016, for emails she had on a private email server (something she had already tweeted about earlier in the day).