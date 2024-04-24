What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment items every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Fallout,” streaming on Amazon Prime Video, rises to No. 1 after debuting at No. 4 last week. Based on the video game series by Bethesda Game Studios, “Fallout” is the first TV series to reach No.