‘Fallout’ Becomes First TV Series to Top List of Titles Consumers Are Most Excited About Since ‘The Last of Us’

Available to WrapPRO members

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment items every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Fallout,” streaming on Amazon Prime Video, rises to No. 1 after debuting at No. 4 last week. Based on the video game series by Bethesda Game Studios, “Fallout” is the first TV series to reach No.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.