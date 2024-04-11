“Fallout” is here, and it’s a little bit complicated. The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video TV adaptation of the beloved video game series tells an original, all-new story but is still set in the world of the games. That means, roughly, the timeline of major events is the same – save for a few pretty massive reveals.

As you make your way through “Fallout,” here’s a timeline of major events that happened in the history of this alternate universe. Be aware that there are some minor spoilers from later in the season, but by and large this is pretty safe to read if you haven’t finished the season yet.

2077 – The Bombs Drop

The nuclear event that created the radioactive wasteland on Earth and drove people into Vault-Tec vaults underground happened in 2077, which is when the “Fallout” show begins. For those wondering how the year is 2077 but everyone looks like they’re living in the 1950s, “Fallout” is set in an alternate retro-future where microprocessors were never invented. That’s why TVs and electronics look the way they do, but the cars – while styled like the ‘50s – are electric.

Why did the bombs drop in the first place? It happened as a result of a global war.

2142 – Shady Sands Founded

The town of Shady Sands, which plays a role in “Fallout,” was founded in 2142.

2189 – New California Republic Created

As society continued to rebuild, the New California Republic was created.

2198 – Shady Sands Becomes Capital of New California Republic

Shady Sands became the capital of the NCR as the republic continued to expand and progress.

2241 – NCR Becomes Largest Power in California

This expansion continued until NCR became a superpower in the state of California.

2277 – The Fall of Shady Sands

As revealed in the “Fallout” TV series, Shady Sands was destroyed by bombs. The exact circumstances of the destruction are revealed in the first season.

2296 – Lucy Leaves the Vault

Ella Purnell (Lucy) in “Fallout” (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

2296 is when the bulk of the events in the “Fallout” show take place, with Lucy (Ella Purnell) leaving the vault and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) and Maximus (Aaron Moten) vying for the artifact.