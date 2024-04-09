‘Fallout’ Season 1 to Premiere a Day Early on Prime Video

The world is coming to an end a day earlier on Prime Video. The Amazon-owned streaming service announced Monday night that all 8 episodes of “Fallout” will premiere on April 10 — that’s this Wednesday — instead of the previously announced April 11.

Adjust your vault settings accordingly.

And per Prime Video, “The special release includes a live global fan premiere of the first episode on April 10 at 6 p.m. PT on Prime Video, where fans worldwide can choose their faction and interact with others via a live chat function filled with surprises.”

Based on the long-running video game series from Bethesda Softworks, “Fallout” takes place in an alternate history where advances in nuclear technology after World War II reshaped the world and then caused its destruction via a devastating nuclear war. Centuries later, survivors build new civilizations among the ruins, while the descendants of people who escaped the devastation by hiding in nuclear shelters called “Vaults” begin to emerge and set out to rebuild.

The Prime Video series, which retains the retro-futuristic aesthetics and black comedy of the games, follows Lucy (Ella Purnell) a descendant of the original Vault Dwellers who leaves the safety of her Vault for the roach-infested wasteland that Los Angeles has become 200 years after the war. Her initial optimism is thus severely tempered as she discovers the absurdly violent new world where kill, or be killed is the rule.

“Fallout” also stars Walton Goggins also stars as Cooper Howard, a monstrous gunfighter who survived the nuclear war and is somehow still alive in the present, and Aaron Moten as Maximus, a member of The Brotherhood of Steel, who collect and preserve (and hoard) prewar knowledge.

Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Mike Doyle, Moisés Arias, Johnny Pemberton, Dale Dickey, Matty Cardarople, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Chris Parnell and Zach Cherry also star.

The series was co-created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner and developed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan through their Kilter Films production company. Joy and Nolan are best known for creating the HBO sci-fi series “Westworld.”