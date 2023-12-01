Amrit Kapai and his husband Nicholas Kouchoukos feel hopeful that “Family Karma” will return for a fourth season at Bravo, and are encouraging viewers to be vocal in their support.

“What I will say is that you’re going to see us on TV hopefully sooner rather than later,” Kapai told TheWrap at the DirecTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy’s holiday event on Tuesday. “Frances Berwick, a big name, has said ‘Family Karma’ is her favorite. We’re excited. We’re optimistic. Representation absolutely matters.”

Earlier this month, Berwick, the Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, called the show centered around South Asian families one of her “personal favorites.”

“We did three seasons of that; it’s currently on pause,” Berwick said in an interview with Variety after BravoCon. “In my heart of hearts, I believe we will bring that back at some point. You have to have patience. That show was so multi-generational — those people just were completely authentic… We wanted that to feel that connection and keep the relationships. It wasn’t a big enough show, and we didn’t have the right lead-ins.”

Season 3 of “Family Karma” finished airing in February of this year and featured Kapai and Kouchoukos’ wedding.

“We’re excited to continue telling our story,” Kapai told TheWrap. “Nicholas and I are actually on the journey to fatherhood. We’re exploring surrogacy. We have a lot of updates for people and a good story that we really want to continue telling because having a family is for everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are…”

“It transcends sexuality, race, ethnicity,” Kouchoukos added. “We need those fans to be loud, we need them to be reactionary. We need to see more South Asian and Asian representation.”

With “Family Karma” on pause (though castmate Brian Benni is currently on “Winter House”) and the exit of three Asian American/Pacific Islander “Real Housewives” stars — Tiffany Moon, Jennie Nguyen and Jennifer Shah — in the last two years, Asian representation on the network is currently in an ebb. Moon was a member of “The Real Housewives of Dallas,” which was canceled. Nguyen was dropped from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” after prior racist social media posts surfaced, and Shah exited that show to serve time in prison following her fraud conviction.

Crystal Kung Minkoff, the only AAPI housewife on a currently airing “Real Housewives” show (“New York’s” Jessel Taank being the other) recently told TheWrap about the need for more on-screen representation.

“It seemed like [there was a time] representation was growing. And here we are now and I think that’s truly indicative of how little representation there is of AAPI,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said. “So, of course, I take it on with pride and with a little bit of pressure. I’m not afraid to talk about it. And it’s been interesting, after three years being on the show, I feel even more proud and comfortable in my skin. And I’ve always loved being Chinese, it’s badge I wear with real honor. But this year, you’ll get to see sort of the inner workings of my family and how culture really plays into that.”

Bravo did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment about a “Family Karma” renewal.

Seasons 1-3 of “Family Karma” are available to stream on Peacock, and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” currently airs Wednesdays on Bravo and next day on Peacock.