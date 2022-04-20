Vin Diesel will be surrounded by familiar faces in “Fast and Furious 10.”

Fresh off the announcement that “Fast X” is the title of the next film and is currently in production, Universal Pictures has confirmed to TheWrap many of the returning cast members set to join Diesel on the next adventure.

Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and Jordana Brewster are all due to return for the new film.

Theron made her “Fast” debut as the antagonist Cipher in 2017’s “Fate of the Furious,” a character who had lured Diesel’s Dom Toretto over to her villainous crew, and she reprised the role in “F9.” By the end of that film, however, Cipher had gotten away, leaving the door open for more story to tell in “Fast X.”

Kang, meanwhile, made his triumphant return to the franchise as Han in “F9.” The character made his first appearance in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” but bowed out after 2013’s “Fast & Furious 6” due to his character’s death. Following significant fan demand to see #Justice4Han, the character was revealed to be very much alive in “F9,” and will continue on in this next film.

Newcomers for “Fast X” include Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson, but their characters have not been disclosed.

“F9” was a bright spot at the 2021 box office, grossing over $720 million worldwide after premiering in June and subsequently contending with the arrival of the omicron COVID variant.

“Fast X” is currently in production with director Justin Lin (“F9”) returning, and is set to be released in theaters on May 19, 2023.