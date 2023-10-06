Vertical has picked up domestic distribution rights for “Fast Charlie,” TheWrap has learned. The Pierce Brosnan-starring crime caper contains the final onscreen performance from the late James Caan. The picture will premiere on Oct. 7 at the Mill Valley Festival. Alongside Brosnan and Caan, who died in July of 2022 at the age of 82, “Fast Charlie” stars Morena Baccarin. Palisades Park Pictures will handle overseas sales.

Per the official logline, “Charlie Swift [Brosnan]is a fixer with a problem: the thug he’s whacked is missing his head and Charlie will only be paid if the body can be identified. Enter Marcie Kramer, the victim’s ex-wife and a woman with all the skills Charlie needs.” Phillip Noyce directed a screenplay from Richard Wenk. The picture also stars Gbenga Akinnagbe, Toby Huss and Sharon Gless.

“Richard Wenk’s adaptation of Victor Gischler’s thriller novel, ‘Gun Monkeys,’ coupled with Phillip Noyce’s keen direction, brings us into a fast-paced world where loyalty, commitment, and doing what’s right still matter,” said Said producer Daniel Grodnik.

Vertical’s Jarowey and SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical. UTA’s Independent Film Group and Palisades Park Pictures’ Tamara Birkemoe and Mark Damon negotiated on behalf of the production.

In addition to Grodnik, producers on Fast Charlie include Mitchell Welch, Jeff Holland, Brent C. Johnson, and Ryan Donnell Smith. Exec producers are Mark Damon, Tamara Birkemoe, Joe Simpson, Simon Williams, Jonathan Bross, Emily Hunter Salveson, Victor Gischler, and Matthew E. Chausse.

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey stated that “Phillip has delivered a crisp, swift thriller with heart that showcases Brosnan and Baccarin’s chemistry delivering performances that seamlessly flow between action, thrills and drama with a good measure of humor weaved throughout to give audiences an exceptionally satisfying experience.”

