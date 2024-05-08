Note: This story contains spoilers from “FBI” Season 6, Episode 11.

In Tuesday night’s episode of “FBI,” OA Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) put his life on the line to retrieve a kidnapped Taliban member during a high-profile case that involved fellow soldiers and even the White House.

We also learned that the former Army Ranger was a prisoner of war in Afghanistan, something he’s never told anyone, including his partner Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym).

OA confided in his girlfriend Gemma (Comfort Clinton), but with Maggie out of town on a break with foster daughter Ella, we don’t know when or if her partner will choose to share this traumatic part of his past with her in later episodes.

Zaki spoke to TheWrap about “the darker things” his character has dealt with, and how the revelation might play out in future episodes. And he assured us that no, Peregrym is not leaving the series and will be back for the Season 6 finale.

Pictured (L-R): Comfort Clinton as Gemma Brooks and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in “No One Left Behind” episode of “FBI” (CREDIT: CBS)

TheWrap: This a really intense episode for OA. What were your thoughts when you first got the script and learned he was a POW?

Zeeko Zaki: My first thought was, ‘This is exciting,” of course. Getting to dive into some of the darker things that he’s dealt with always reminds me of the darker things that the people we’re representing have gone through. So when we get to touch on the sensitive subjects, it reminds me of the importance of our show and the voice that are our show has and who it’s speaking for. Episodes like this, when we really get to honor soldiers and service workers, are always an honor.

Was this storyline something you already knew about OA or was it new to you?

No, this was new to me. My favorite part about our show is we get to learn about the characters in real time. I feel like an audience member at times, as well as a character on the show. I had no idea that he was a prisoner of war. And the things that happen when you’re a prisoner of war, it just opens up a whole set of things to explore in the future.

And then we find out that he’s been looking after a fellow POW’s widow, that he kept that vow. I feel like that’s a big part of who OA is, if he makes a promise, he’s going to keep it.

Being able to play a character with strong values and morals is just so awesome, and getting to represent that and show that those people exist and how to be an example for that, it’s really such a pleasure.

He takes some risks that could get him killed during this case, like laying down his gun when negotiating with the kidnappers.

Yeah, I think soldiers have a code of ethics that they live by, and sometimes those ethics can get you killed. But at the end of the day, having something that you’ll die for, that you’ll stand on till the end, I think is very admirable.

This episode is sort of a hodgepodge of all the roles I’ve ever played, terrorists and military and the character I’m playing now. They teach you in acting school that everything comes from a positive intention. Even if you’re the villain, it’s a positive in your mind. And you get to explore that everybody is coming from a place that they feel like they need to be for the betterment of their ives.

I know OA has been worried about Maggie, so is he happy that she’s taking some time off?

He feels the same way that Zeeko feels about Missy getting some time off. It’s so earned, to me, showing that these characters can have some sort of balance and don’t want each other to burn out or to break.

People were starting to worry that with this Ella storyline, Missy was leaving the show.

That is not happening. But I think all press is good press. It’s nice to see that people are that dialed in on on the show. But no, she will be back. And I hope it’s not a spoiler, but she will be back in the finale, which is really exciting.

Do you ever need to take a break from the show?

Never. I want to be in every episode.

Do you have any idea what’s coming up next season?

I think we’re going to dive into Maggie’s personal story a little bit more. We’ve earned the chance to share our personal lives and show what’s happening besides the crimes. Of course, when the show starts, you want to focus on the bombs and the intensity and reel people in, but I think we’re down to give the audience what they want, and us as characters and actors, that’s what we want to do as well.

Do you know when or how OA is going to tell Maggie about having been a POW?

That’s one of the things I’m excited about for next season. The most vulnerable that I’ve gotten with anyone is my girlfriend and there’s still some things to talk about with the characters.

“FBI” airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT Tuesdays on CBS and streams on Paramount+.