Luke Kleintank is set to exit “FBI: International” after three seasons, TheWrap has learned.

The actor, who starred as Scott Forrester in the CBS drama series, has decided to leave the show, citing an “unwavering commitment” to his family. His last episode will air on Tuesday, May 7.

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI International,” Kleintank said in a statement. “This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life.”

Kleintank went on to thank the cast, crew and fans of the “FBI” spin-off series, which is currently rolling out its third season and will air its Season 3 finale on Tuesday, May 21.

“I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home,” Kleintank’s statement continued. “Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons.”

The news of Kleintank’s departure comes just weeks after CBS renewed “FBI: International” for a fourth season, alongside flagship series “FBI,” which was renewed through Season 9, and “FBI: Most Wanted,” which was renewed for a sixth season.

In addition to Kleintank, “FBI: International” stars Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Christina Wolfe and Eva-Jane Willis. Dick Wolf serves as an executive producer alongside Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Ernesto Alcalde, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

Deadline first reported the news.