Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Tearfully Expands on Biting One Word Response to ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui was sent home from “Dancing With the Stars” in a shocking elimination Tuesday night and has since expanded on her quippy one word response.

“Well, I’m feeling really disappointed,” Jauregui said choking back tears on Thursday’s episode of the “Dancing With the Stars Podcast,” recorded moments after her elimination. “I’m a crybaby, I’m sorry.”

Jauregui and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, were in the bottom three with Andy Richter and Elaine Hendrix when Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that the pop singer would be leaving the competition. The whole ballroom gasped in response, at the time.

When asked how she was feeling post-elimination, Jauregui responded with one word: “Pissed.”

The singer was eliminated after dancing to her own song, “Work From Home,” with her bandmates in the audience, including former “Dancing With the Stars” finalist Normani.

“I’m feeling a little sad. Upset,” the 29-year-old, still dressed in her yellow fringed dance outfit, told Graziadei. “I’m just feeling a little overwhelmed. Having to do this right after getting eliminated is funny. Like mid-mental breakdown. But here I am, hey guys! Thanks for not f–king voting.”

The “Sledgehammer” singer was near the top of the leaderboard the first two weeks of the competition but tied with Richter and his partner in last place on TikTok night. To make matters worse, Jauregui revealed that her phone broke on the day of the live show, so she couldn’t even tell her fanbase to vote for her to stay in the competition.

The couple competed with a cha cha, her first latin style in the competition. She said that she felt confident ahead of her performance, but she acknowledged that the final routine was not her “absolute best.”

Her partner Armstrong admitted that Jauregui being sent home was “by far the most painful elimination” he’s experienced in his time on the show. “It’s brutal,” he added.

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong embrace after they were sent home on “Dancing With the Stars” (Disney/Eric McCandless)

“This was such a beautiful opportunity for me to really show what I can do as a dancer, because most people know me, obviously, as a singer,” she explained. “When you sing and dance at the same time, you have to be really mindful of breath control. That mic is on, baby. I don’t want to miss a note, so I won’t go as hard on a move, to reserve my energy.”

“But this show gave me the opportunity to give my 110 percent as a dancer, which I’ve never really gotten to do in front of the world before,” the “That’s My Girl” performer added. “It was a really beautiful, special opportunity. I’m sad I’m not going to be able to do it anymore.”

Graziadei hosts the weekly “Dancing With the Stars Official Podcast” that features interviews with eliminated contestants and people from the dancing reality show family.