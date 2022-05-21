Film Academy member and sound mixing studio architect Jeffrey Cooper has been found guilty of three counts of child molestation, per the Los Angeles Times. While Cooper was indicted on eight counts of sexual abuse, judge Alan Schneider declared a mistrial on the remaining five, after a grand jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Cooper’s criminal trial began May 9 in Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys, following his arrest in June 2018. The 70-year-old pleaded not guilty to all eight charges, which allegedly involved him committing lewd acts with two underage girls, with the first offense dating from 2006 and 2007 and the second between 2012 and 2016.

He will await sentencing June 1, where he faces up to 12 years in prison.