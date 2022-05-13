The 2023 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced on Friday. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Preliminary voting will begin on Dec. 12 and will end on Dec. 15, 2022. Shortlists will be unveiled on Dec. 21, and nominations for the 2023 Oscars will then be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, resulting in a 47-day period between when nominations are first announced and when the ceremony will be held.

Final voting after nominations will open on Thursday, March 2, and closes on Tuesday, March 7. The Oscar nominees luncheon will be held on Feb. 13.

Meanwhile, the Governors Awards will be held on Nov. 19, 2022, moving back to an earlier traditional timeframe. The Governors Awards for the 2022 Oscars were held on March 25, just two days before the formal Oscars ceremony, having been delayed over COVID concerns.

The Academy will certainly be planning the next ceremony carefully after the controversy that erupted at the 2022 awards, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage over a joke about his wife. The Academy subsequently condemned Smith’s actions and banned him from attending the Oscars (and any Academy events) for a period of 10 years, while Smith himself apologized and resigned from the Academy before the group took disciplinary action.

Even beyond Smith’s actions, the Academy’s decision to not air all the awards live during the telecast and to include a “fan-favorite” category (which may or may not have been co-opted by bots) have left a sour taste in many longtime Oscar viewers (and voters’) mouths.

All of this to say, plenty are curious to see how the 2023 Oscars roll out.