Film at Lincoln Center Names Daniel Battsek as President

Film at Lincoln Center has named former Film4 executive Daniel Battsek as president, the nonprofit home of the New York Film Festival announced on Tuesday.

“I am very honored to be selected to lead Film at Lincoln Center, a globally recognized cornerstone of film culture,” Battsek said in a statement. “My goal is to bring the knowledge and experience I’ve gained throughout my career in the film industry to support and elevate FLC’s programming, mission and brand. Having long admired FLC as a vital New York cultural institution, I am immensely proud to take the helm at such an exciting moment for cinema.”

Battsek most recently served as chairman of Film4 in the U.K. through 2024 after joining as director in 2016. There, he oversaw movies like “The Zone of Interest,” “Poor Things,” “All of Us Strangers,” “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Favourite.” He will assume his new role on May 1.

FLC board of directors chair Daniel H. Stern added: “Daniel Battsek’s extensive leadership experience, his deep connections within the global film community, and his clear passion for cinema and our mission make him the ideal fit to lead Film at Lincoln Center — especially in this time of great change in the film ecosystem.”

“After a comprehensive international search conducted by a seven-person Board committee with recruiting firm Stanton Chase, Daniel distinguished himself among a highly qualified pool of candidates, emerging as the clear and unanimous choice for this position,” he continued. “After two years of record-breaking attendance at the New York Film Festival, widespread acclaim for its year-round initiatives, and a new multiyear partnership with Rolex — a long-standing supporter of excellence in the cinematic arts — FLC has the potential to expand its reach, programming, and brand in a rapidly evolving film landscape, both domestically and internationally. We are excited to welcome Daniel and eager to support his leadership in charting a bold future for Film at Lincoln Center.”

Battsek has also served as chairman of Film London since 2018 and was previously president of National Geographic Films. From 1991 to 2005, he was EVP and managing director of U.K. Distribution and European Production & Acquisitions for Buena Vista International, U.K. before becoming president of Filmed Entertainment at Miramax.

Throughout his career, he has also worked on films such as “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly,” “Restrepo,” “Calendar Girls,” “Kinky Boots,” “The Queen,” “No Country for Old Men” and “There Will Be Blood.”