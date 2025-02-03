‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Teaser Puts Death on the Hunt Again

Death sets one unsuspecting tattoo artist’s business (and body) ablaze in the fiery, gruesome first teaser trailer for “Final Destination Bloodlines.”

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, whose previous credits include 2018’s “Freaks” and the live-action “Kim Possible” movie, the new film comes 14 years after “Final Destination 5” hit theaters in 2011. It’s based on a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick (“Scream IV”) and will follow a new assortment of characters as they try to cheat Death and escape the grisly, cartoonishly constructed ends that await them.

The film’s first trailer is a simple return to form for the “Final Destination” franchise. Across its succinct two minutes, the spot follows a tattooist (Richard Harmon) grieving his father’s recent passing who ends up caught literally in a quickly escalating trap set in motion by Death itself. The results are predictably brutal and horrifying.

Check out the teaser below.

Kaitlyn Santa Juana (“The Friendship Game”), Teo Briones (“Ratched”), Richard Harmon (“The 100”), Owen Patrick Joyner (“Julie and the Phantoms”) Rya Kihlstedt (“Orphan Black: Echoes”), Anna Lore (“Gotham Knights”), and Brec Bassinger (“Stargirl”) star in “Final Destination Bloodlines.” The film will also feature an appearance by horror legend and recurring “Final Destination” figure Tony Todd, who died in November several months after “Bloodlines” finished principal photography.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts produces “Final Destination Bloodlines,” and he shares a “Story By” credit on the film with Busick and Taylor. Warner Bros. Pictures hasn’t shared much about the movie’s plot yet — teasing only that it will “take audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice” and will follow a college student who “heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”

The film’s first teaser unsurprisingly doesn’t offer anything in terms of its larger story. It does, however, provide a taste of the purposefully over-orchestrated deaths moviegoers can expect to see when “Final Destination Bloodlines” debuts this summer, as well as its darkly comic tone.

“Final Destination Bloodlines” hits theaters and IMAX on Friday, May 16.