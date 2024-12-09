Warner Bros. Release Date Shake-Up: ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Set for Spring, ‘Animal Friends’ and ‘Flowervale Street’ Delayed

Warner Bros. is shaking up its release calendar.

The studio has dated “Final Destination: Bloodlines” for May 16, 2025 and delayed two high-profile titles – live-action/animated “Animal Friends” is going from August 15, 2025 (when Sony was releasing it) to October 10, 2025, while “Flowervale Street” from writer/director David Robert Mitchell is getting pushed from May 16, 2025, all the way to March 13, 2026. (That’s a big bump!) Both “Final Destination: Bloodlines” and “Flowervale Street” will have IMAX releases.

“Final Destination: Bloodlines,” from producer Jon Watts, will also be released on IMAX screens. Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Max Lloyd Jones and Owen Patrick Joyner lead the cast. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein from a script by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, from a story by Watts. While the plot is being kept under wraps, it is a continuation of the horror franchise, which usually sees young people avoiding the specter of death, which presents itself as a series of Rube Goldberg-style accidents.

“Animal Friends,” which went into production back in June 2023, is described as a road trip movie and stars Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn, Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae and Dan Levy. It was directed by Peter Atencio, who is working from a script by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, Legendary and Prime Focus Studios are producing. It was previously being released by Sony, through their partnership with Legendary. Now that Warner Bros. has the film, they decided on a new date.

And “Flowervale Street,” the most mysterious and, arguably, most exciting of the bunch, features the long-awaited return of Mitchell, whose sophomore feature “It Follows” became a genuine sensation. “Flowervale Street” is his first film since 2018’s divisive “Under the Silver Lake” and stars Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and P.J. Byrne. It was produced by J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company. The synopsis is still being kept under wraps but it has been described as a “1980’s-set dinosaur movie.”