FireAid Did Not Misappropriate $100 Million LA Wildfire Relief Funds, Independent Review Finds

An investigative report into FireAid found that the organization did not misuse funds in its distribution of approximately $100 million in relief after the Los Angeles wildfires in January, contrary to widespread internet speculation.

Latham & Watkins conducted an independent review of the charitable organization and released its findings Monday. The report stated that they did not find any evidence of misconduct or ill-intent taken by FireAid in its distribution of funds. Additionally, they found that FireAid enacted its mission and did not “deceive donors.”

“To date, we have not identified any evidence of misconduct, including any intent to deceive donors or to misappropriate funds for any purpose, nor have we identified any evidence of deviation from FireAid’s stated purpose,” the report read. “Rather, it appears that FireAid took a cautious approach and enlisted partners such as Annenberg and the GS DAF that had the experience, expertise and infrastructure to carry out its stated goals.”

The report also found that nonprofits who partnered with FireAid to distribute its charitable funds have already made significant community impact, providing support for housing, trauma counseling, childcare and legal services, among others.

“It is important the survivors and our L.A. community have real insight into how FireAid funds are supporting recovery,” a spokesperson for FireAid said in response to the investigation. “The Latham & Watkins Investigative Report affirms that FireAid’s grantmaking was transparent, mission-aligned and impactful for fire-affected communities across Los Angeles.”

Internet speculation took issue with the fact that FireAid did not give money directly to affected residents. The investigation found that FireAid never intended to do such a thing.

“Based on the materials we have reviewed to date, it appears FireAid made clear from its inception how charitable donations would be used,” the report read. “While FireAid itself is not making direct payments to victims, FireAid has disbursed grants to several nonprofit organizations that have provided direct relief — across a broad spectrum of services — to survivors of the fires and their communities.”

One nonprofit partner The Change Reaction, for instance, provided direct assistance to affected residents. The organization used $1 million in aid from FireAid and distributed funds in 197 direct cash grants to help fire victims with rent, clothing, school supplies, furniture, food and medication.

FireAid raised approximately $100 million from its mammoth five-hour, star-studded benefit concert. The organization has already distributed $75 million in grants to more than 170 frontline nonprofits, schools and community organizations in partnership with The Annenberg Foundation and the Goldman Sachs Donor Advised Philanthropy Fund.

Each grant given through the organization required that funds be used solely for direct community support for relief, recovery and rebuilding — not for overhead or salaries.

FireAid also released a progress report Monday, detailing the nonprofits they have partnered with and the recipients of grants thus far. The organization will distribute its remaining $25 million in grants by the end of 2025, focusing on housing, trauma recovery, rebuilding community spaces and longterm fire prevention.

Latham & Watkins also listed each organization that has received funding from FireAid, providing further transparency into its financial allocations. The law firm will continue to conduct interviews with relevant stakeholders, review additional documentation and additional email communications, releasing supplemental investigative reports if they find necessary. FireAid will also conduct its own independent audit once all $100 million has been distributed and will make the results public.