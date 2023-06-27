You’ll never look at a Chuck E. Cheese’s the same way again.

The new trailer for “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” based on the video game of the same name, is here and it’s ready to creep you out. You can watch it above.

In the movie, Josh Hutcherson plays a down-on-his-luck security guard who takes a job guarding a derelict family entertainment center called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza that has some old animatronics that spring to life and murder anyone who crosses their path.

If you are a child of the 1980s and have ever visited a Chuck E. Cheese or ShowBiz Pizza Place, then you are intimately aware of the intoxicating combination of subpar pizza and disquieting animatronic figures. The fact that in “Five Nights at Freddy’s” the characters are also murderous automatons seems like the only natural progression.

A movie version of “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (the first videogame was released in 2014), dates back until 2015 when an adaptation was planned at Warner Bros. with “Monster House” director Gil Kenan attached to co-write and direct. By 2017 the project had moved to Blumhouse and Universal, with Chris Columbus first attached to direct and produce (channeling his “Gremlins” days).

This version was apparently scrapped by the game developer Scott Cawthon but by 2022 a new iteration was ready to go, with Emma Tammi, who had directed two of Blumhouse’s “Into the Dark” installments, attached to direct and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop on board to create the animatronic characters. (There was also an unauthorized Nicolas Cage-led rip-off called “Willy’s Wonderland.”)

And it looks like the movie was worth the wait – this movie looks insane. And it should appeal to those who are new to the franchise and die-hard fans. It also continues the robotic mayhem of Jason Blum and Blumhouse after this year’s sleeper hit “M3GAN.”

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” arrives in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 27.