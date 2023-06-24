The Flash

Warner Bros.

‘The Flash’ Plummets at Box Office With Second Weekend Drop of Over 70%

by | June 24, 2023 @ 8:05 AM

DC blockbuster falls below ”Elemental“ and ”Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,“ which are in narrow race for No. 1

The bad news for Warner Bros./DC’s “The Flash” just got worse. After the tentpole blockbuster bombed last weekend with a much lower than hoped $55 million opening, industry estimates have it dropping by more than 70% this weekend to $14-16 million, falling to No. 3 on the charts below Disney/Pixar’s “Elemental” and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

The first signs that such a drop was coming arrived on Thursday afternoon, when Wednesday numbers were reported and showed that both “Spider-Verse” and “Elemental” had beaten “Flash” in the daily grosses. Daily grosses for Thursday showed the same trend, as “Flash” grossed just $2.8 million on that day to finish its first week with a domestic total of $72.1 million, below the $83.4 million first week total of “Black Adam.”

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Kyle Gass and Jack Black in "Tenacious D."

20 HBO and Max Shows That Warner Bros. Discovery Should License to Netflix | Chart
TikTok

TikTok Is Under Fire: Why a PR Powerhouse Hire and C-Suite Shake-Up Make Sense | Analysis
Wendy McMahon, President, CBS News and Stations

CBS News and Stations Chief Took a ‘Why Not’ Approach to Career Growth – and It Gave Her an Edge
IT’S “ELEMENTAL” -- In a city where fire-, water-, land-, and air-residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. Directed by Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Party Cloudy” short) and produced by Denise Ream (“The Good Dinosaur,” “Cars 2”), Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” releases on June 16, 2023. © 2023 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

‘Elemental’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices Who?
Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman

‘No Hard Feelings’ Earns $2.15 Million at Thursday Box Office
TCM Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs

Inside the Turmoil at TCM After Executive Exodus: ‘They’re Farming Most People Out’ | Exclusive
David Zaslav Cannes

Warner CEO David Zaslav Is Having a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month
Asteroid City

‘Asteroid City’ and Wes Anderson Are Looking to Boost the Specialty Box Office