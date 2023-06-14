Ezra Miller The Flash

DC Needs a Win – but ‘The Flash’ Faces a Fight at the Box Office

by | June 14, 2023 @ 4:48 PM

With a possible sequel hanging in the balance, Warner Bros.’ time-warping superhero film aims to open better than ”Black Adam“ and ”Shazam 2“

After months of hype and behind-the-scenes controversy, Warner Bros. is finally set to release its big DC summer blockbuster “The Flash,” which box office tracking predicts won’t reach the heights of recent superhero hits like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” or “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” but has a shot to do better than recent DC flops like “Black Adam” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

Projections for “The Flash” have ranged widely. Some rival distributors predict a start as low as $65 million while some independent trackers are putting it as high as $85 million, though most tracking is settling in the range of $70 million-$75 million. Anything over $67 million would top the opening of last summer’s “Black Adam,” which went on to only gross $393 million worldwide against a $200 million production budget before marketing costs.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Elemental

‘Elemental’ Is Shaping Up to Be Another Pixar Flop

Where to Stream Every DC Movie Right Now
the-idol-rachel-sennott-lily-rose-depp-troye-sivan-hbo

HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Breaks Into the Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
Avatar Bob Iger

‘Avatar’ Delay Pushes Disney Film Schedule – and Can Make or Break Bob Iger’s Legacy | Analysis
Chris-Christie-Town-Hall

CNN’s Chris Christie Town Hall Reaches 1.35 Million Viewers, Biggest Audience Since Trump’s
Starfield screenshot by Bethesda

‘Starfield’ Rockets Into the Top 10 PC Game Sellers List With Big Preorders | Chart
the-flash-ezra-miller

‘The Flash’ Sequel on the Table Despite DC Reboot – but First Film Has to Pass the Box Office Test
ben-affleck-jennifer-lopez

‘The Flash’ Premiere Red Carpet: All Eyes on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — Though They Mostly Had Eyes For Each Other (Photos)