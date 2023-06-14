Elemental

Pixar

‘Elemental’ Is Shaping Up to Be Another Pixar Flop

by | June 14, 2023 @ 1:49 PM

After ”Lightyear“ and ”Strange World“ failed to launch for Disney last year, the animation studio’s next original film is looking like another box office disappointment

After decades of dominating the animation world, Pixar has been telling a different story lately with box office busts “Lightyear” and “Strange World.” Unfortunately for Disney CEO Bob Iger, who bought the studio in his first run as chief executive and needs it to perform well in his second, the next film from Walt Disney Animation and Pixar, “Elemental,” looks like it will continue this slump when it arrives at theaters this weekend.

Since “Elemental” landed on tracking three weeks ago, opening projections haven’t exceeded $40 million, and with preview screenings beginning Thursday afternoon, tracking still remains low at $35 million-$40 million. Not only is that beneath the $50.5 million opening of “Lightyear,” which carried the same reported production budget as “Elemental” at around $200 million, it could also fall below the $39 million openings of “The Good Dinosaur” and “Onward” to become Pixar’s lowest opening weekend after adjusting for inflation.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

