Watch stars Eve Hewson and Joseph Grodon-Levitt discover the transformative power of music in the first trailer to John Carney’s Sundance crowd pleaser “Flora and Son.”

The film, starring Hewson and Gordon-Levitt as Flora and Jeff, respectively, debuted at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in the festival’s Premieres category. The feature from Carney, who’s previously known for musical indies like the Oscar-winning “Once,” “Sing Street” and “Begin Again,” also stars Orén Kinlan and Jack Reynor.

“Flora and Son” centers on single mom Flora (Hewson) who is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up musician from Los Angeles (Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music.

From the musical mind of Carney, “Flora and Son” explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony.

In his review of the film, TheWrap’s Nicholas Barber wrote: “It was a bold move of Carney to cast Bono’s daughter in a role that should probably have gone to someone with more experience of Flora’s straitened circumstances, but Hewson — who recently joked about being a “nepo baby” — has the winning balance of earthy ferocity and goofy vulnerability to make a terrific character her own. Her face set in a contemptuous glower, she has a ball with Carney’s spiky dialogue, whether she is exchanging bracingly filthy insults with her ex-husband Ian (Reynor), or confessing to a friend that she can’t help but envy the parents of children who go missing.”

“Flora and Son” will premiere in select theaters on Sept. 22 and globally on Apple TV+ Sept. 29.

Watch the first trailer in the video above.