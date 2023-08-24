‘Foe’ Trailer: Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan Face a Dystopian Dilemma in New Sci-Fi Film (Video)

Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal’s hot streak continues this fall with “Foe,” a new sci-fi film in which he co-stars opposite Saoirse Ronan as one half of a somewhat unhappily married couple who gets the chance to leave his life behind and live in space.

Based on the book of the same name by author Iain Reid, “Foe” is set in the year 2065 and follows a pair of farmers who live on a secluded piece of land. When a stranger (played by Aaron Pierre) shows up on their doorstep with a startling proposal, their life – and marriage – is thrown into chaos. Mescal’s character is offered the chance to live among the stars, but his wife is not. Instead, he’ll leave behind a robot clone of himself to keep his wife company.

The plot is strikingly similar to the “Black Mirror” episode “Beyond the Sea.” Reid’s book was published back in 2018.

Garth Davis, the filmmaker behind 2016 Best Picture Oscar nominee “Lion” and the 2018 film “Mary Magdalene,” directs and co-wrote “Foe” with Reid. The film opens in US theaters on Oct. 6 and in Canada on Oct. 13. It will stream on Prime Video at a later date.

Mescal is coming off a Best Actor Oscar nomination for “Aftersun” and was in production on Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel when the SAG-AFTRA strike hit. He also stars opposite Andrew Scott in filmmaker Andrew Haigh’s new film “All of Us Strangers,” which is set for release in December. Ronan is herself a four-time Oscar nominee and most recently starred in the whodunit “See How They Run.”

“Foe” was produced by Anonymous Content’s Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Garth Davis, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning. Executive producers are Dawn Olmstead, David Levine, Robert Walak, Samantha Lang and Iain Reid.