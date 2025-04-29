Magnolia Picks Up Sundance Doc ‘Folktales,’ Sets Summer Theatrical Release

Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to the feel-good documentary “Folktales,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film, which follows a group of teens and their sled dogs navigating life in Arctic Norway, will be released in theaters on July 25.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Every single frame of ‘Folktales’ was designed with the big screen in mind. It’s a movie best experienced with others, so having the rare opportunity to show it to the public the way it was truly intended to be seen is an absolute thrill for both of us,” said filmmakers Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady. “’Folktales’ is a film about growing up, a love letter to that sacred in-between time where the wild can teach us what it means to be human. We hope audiences feel the magic we discovered while shooting in this wondrously remote corner of the world.”

“Twenty years after the seminal ‘Jesus Camp,’ we’re ecstatic to welcome Heidi & Rachel back home, at the height of their powers, with this visually thrilling exploration of the transformative bond between humans, dogs, and nature,” said Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley.

The film is directed and produced by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady. Co-producers are Kari Anne Moe and Gudmundur Gunnarsson. Executive producers are Lisa Schejola Akin, Jeffrey Akin, Maiken Baird, Michael Bloom, Christine Connor, Ian Darling, Ryan Heller, Kelsey Koenig, Mary Lisio, Jenny Raskin, Regina K. Scully and Ian Stratford.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia Pictures SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with WME and Hayden Goldblat at FKKS on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Folktales” is the latest late (and we mean late) breaking deal out of Sundance, which took place in January. Reflecting the changed market, a number of films only just secured distribution this month, including the Dylan O’Brien comedy “Twinless.”