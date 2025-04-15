‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Director Joel Crawford’s ‘Forgotten Island’ Hits Theaters in 2026

“Forgotten Island” will soon be found.

The latest project from “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” director Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, who served as co-director on the “Puss in Boots” sequel, will arrive in theaters on Sept. 25, 2026, from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation. The pair also wrote the film.

The new movie will be produced by Crawford’s longtime collaborator Mark Swift. Swift also produced “The Last Wish,” which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature as well as BAFTA and Golden Globe nods.

“Forgotten Island” will mark the directorial debut for Mercado, who previosuly served as head of story on Crawford’s “The Croods: A New Age.”

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is described as “a broad party comedy adventure that transports the film’s protagonists to a long forgotten, magical island rooted in Philippine mythology.”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” has been in the news recently, with Ryan Coogler saying that the character of the Wolf (voiced by the great Wagner Moura) was a key inspiration for the immortal vampire villain in his new film “Sinners” (which opens this Friday).

DreamWorks is coming off of their Oscar-nominated “The Wild Robot” and January’s hit “Dog Man.” This year, they also have “The Bad Guys 2” opening in August and “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie,” along with the first live-action adaptation of an animated DreamWorks classic, “How to Train Your Dragon,” coming in June. Plus, Universal is so confident in the movie that they have already scheduled a sequel, “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” for June 11, 2027.

“Forgotten Island” hits theaters on Sept. 25, 2026.